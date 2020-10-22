Columbia community theater adapts to pandemic by livestreaming 'Disenchanted!'

Live theater in your living room? That may be the best way to stage a play during a pandemic.
Rather than ignore the irony of performing a live play virtually, the Columbia Entertainment Company has embraced it. This week, the company will perform the musical “Disenchanted! Stay-At-Home Version” on digital screens.
The show is to stream Thursday through Saturday via the Broadway On Demand site. Tickets are available through Broadway On Demand for $17.95. The site provides a link to stream the show at 7:30 p.m. over the three nights.
“Disenchanted! Stay-At-Home Version” was adapted from its off-Broadway counterpart by the creators of the original show. Since it opened in New York in 2009, the musical has been billed as “a comedic look at the trials and tribulations of fairy tale princesses.”
The show’s crosshairs are often aimed directly (and explicitly) at Disney, pointing out the more problematic areas of classic tales that get glossed over in movies. In the stage production, the princesses push back against their pop culture portrayals as timid, flighty, co-dependent stereotypes.
The production's eight princesses get together to tackle the pigeonholes and neuroses imposed on them — Cinderella, Snow White, Belle (“Beauty and the Beast”), Hua Mulan, Sleeping Beauty, Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” Pocahontas and The Princess Who Kissed the Frog.
Belle complains that she speaks with an American accent, despite being a native of France. Ariel regrets leaving her aquatic life for a prince and her legs, so she takes up drinking to numb the pain.
The issues in the show may be serious, but they are delivered with tongue planted firmly in cheek. A series of skits performed around 12 loosely connected musical numbers reveal the plights and attitudes of the princesses.
This setup made truncating the play easy, said director Kate Shoults, because there isn’t really a plot to speak of. The virtual edition is only about an hour long, considerably shorter than the full play.
“Livestreaming a theatrical event should never last longer than an hour,” quips Snow White at the beginning of the show.
Shoults is the linchpin of the whole operation. She orchestrates everything remotely from a tricked-out swivel chair in her home in Columbia.
“This is my office,” Shoults said, gesturing around a small room. She has two computers on either side of her chair, one for her work at Veterans United and one for the musical.
“I spend nine hours a day at my work computer behind me, and then I swivel around to my laptop and start working on the show.”
The virtual production has forced Shoults to wear multiple hats. Usually, she has a small team of behind-the-scenes workers to help the operation run smoothly. This time, she is acting as stage manager, assistant director and audio producer.
One major hurdle the cast faced was rehearsing remotely. Shoults struggled with this challenge because many voice chat applications aren’t made for multi-person collaboration.
“All conference design software is designed so that if too many people are talking or if the audio is too loud, it shuts it off,” she said.
She quickly realized that rehearsing live over Zoom was impossible. Instead, the actors recorded themselves on their iPhones singing the songs. When they’re live, they lip sync along with tracks on the screen.
Rather than enter or exit the stage, the actors cut their video feed and mute their microphones. During the show, all audio comes from Shoults’ computer as she manages sound cues behind the scenes.
Enola-Riann White is the producer, as well as The Princess Who Kissed the Frog. That particular princess lacks a proper name because of copyright issues with Disney’s Princess Tiana.
White said she had wanted to dress up as the princess for years and used the opportunity to make her own ball gown.
“Now I just have to make this look less like my living room and more like a bayou,” she said during a recent rehearsal.
The visual side of the play rests entirely on the actors’ shoulders. While Shoults and White were able to scavenge some props from the company, most of the actors supply their own dresses, wigs and props.
To transform their home settings into places far far away, the actors relied on digital Zoom backgrounds.
That worked to varying effect during rehearsal. Some actors disappeared when the computer projected a virtual forest or library onto their faces, making them ghostly and hard to see.
Shoults’ husband, Derek, eventually offered technical support, telling the cast where to place lights and cameras to get the best picture possible. By the end of the dress rehearsal, tech issues had been sorted out to prepare for a seamless production.
But it has definitely been a different ballgame to act alone in front of a camera instead of before an audience, cast members say.
“It’s different acting in my living room by myself,” White said. “You don’t know how big is too big.”
Were it not for the community of dedicated community theater volunteers, Shoults said she never would have agreed to do the project. She said she knew she could rely on the Columbia theater community to pull it off.
“I wouldn’t have said yes if I didn’t know that somebody like Enola wouldn’t be willing to come to the theater and look for props for an actor who doesn’t have them,” she said. “That’s never a question here in Columbia.”