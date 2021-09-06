Stacks of new, golden Machzorim prayer books for the High Holy Days surrounded a box of blue medical face masks and a bottle of Purell. The table cloth they sat on drifted back and forth to the same rhythm as the leaves hanging off a maple tree lurching overhead.
The typical pre-service chatter included the usual exchanges of family and life updates, but it also included discussions about city pandemic policies — and the exchange of a bottle of bug spray.
As sundown set in Monday, strips of light climbed up the tree and table stands to welcome members of the congregation to Beth Shalom’s first outdoor Rosh Hashana service.
Rosh Hashana marks the dawn of a new Hebrew year, a celebration of beginnings and the unsullied potential of the new year, and the commencement of a 10-day period of intense reflection upon the past.
As Rabbi Phil Cohen of Beth Shalom put it, “Rosh Hashana is both celebration and intense reflection. It’s asking ourselves questions: Who was I last year? Who have I been lately? Who do I want to be this year? Who do I need to apologize to? How do I get closer to God?”
For the majority of Jewish people in Columbia, this Erev Rosh Hashana — Rosh Hashana Eve — also marked yet another year of unprecedented observance.
Three congregations in Columbia — Beth Shalom, Hillel and Chabad — each held in-person services, a departure from the prevalence of virtual services last year. Chabad’s were in person last year but outside and socially distanced, while Beth Shalom and Hillel both held virtual ones. Though the services were entirely in person this year, they were all held outside.
In planning for the High Holy Days of Hebrew year 5782, each congregation wrestled with a unique brand of questions relating to safety, location, vaccination requirements, virtual opportunities, attendance limits, prayer books and providing traditional Rosh Hashana foods.
“I’m so grateful it worked out this way so we could be together in person and still be safer from COVID outside,” said president of Beth Shalom Janna Lancaster.
Later on, Lancaster gave a speech to the congregants about the way the pandemic has heightened the congregation’s emphasis on developing inclusive and innovative ways for congregants to connect to their religious community. While Beth Shalom held a few Shabbat services inside the synagogue this summer before the rapid spread of the delta variant, this is its first major in-person event. The outdoor setting and awning tent enabled the gathering to be outside.
Earlier Monday, in the parking spots outside the Danciger House at MU marked “Reserved for Hillel,” executive director Jeanne Snodgrass took a moment to examine her work. Her eyes shifted back and forth to ensure the tents were precisely sidled up against the parking blocks and the chairs were safely spaced and windowed for clear vistas of the makeshift bimah, where the rabbi would stand in a few hours.
Hours later, students and community members would fill the seats as the service commenced after an outdoor brisket picnic dinner.
Rabbi Avraham Lapine of Chabad at MU said this year’s celebration, taking place under an awning tent at the Chabad House, feels a lot more hopeful than last year.
“I’ve planned my sermon to be a little more encouraging,” he said. Lapine emphasized that COVID-19 was at a peak during Rosh Hashana last year, which affected the vivacity of the service and sermon. This year, he planned to reinforce strength and positivity in the face of hardship.
“I want people to understand that no matter the curveball thrown at us, we can and must stand tall.”
For more information on upcoming Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur services at each congregation, visit the Beth Shalom, Hillel and Chabad websites.