The Columbia City Council has agreed to hold a work session to possibly overhaul the solid waste collection system, in response to a fervent debate that has erupted over issues such as fair pay and benefits for workers.
“This has to be something that government gets right,” Mayor Brian Treece said during the council’s regular meeting Monday night. A date for the in-depth session wasn’t set.
The move comes two weeks after numerous concerns were raised by members of the public and the council over matters such as paid leave, health insurance, fair pay and a lack of a pathway for more temporary workers to become full-time.
At the time, Treece directed City Manager John Glascock to resolve the issues. However, later Treece apologized to Glascock, saying he made a rash statement without all the information provided by city staff.
He said he hoped to wait for the new city manager, De’Carlon Seewood, to meet with a union representative before taking any action.
Council member Matt Pitzer said he believes the city wouldn’t be able to fix the problem without addressing the root causes embedded in the solid waste collection system itself.
“If we actually were listening to them, if we actually cared about their working conditions and their safety, we would get them off the back of the truck, we would get rid of this policy that makes them jump on and break their ankles, break their knees, and get cut,” Pitzer said.
Council member Betsy Peters favored a work session over an immediate motion.
“I’d rather we look at all the options because I don’t want to go down one road, only to discover that we were short sighted – more than normal,” Peters said.
April Ballot
The council also voted to add a new internet sales tax question to the April ballot at its regular meeting.
The proposed tax, if approved by voters, would take effect in January 2023, under a law passed last spring by the legislature. It would charge a rate of 2% on goods bought online and shipped to Columbia residents. Emulating the local sales tax rate charged at brick-and-mortar stores in Columbia, the new tax and would be raised or reduced alongside any future adjustments to the local tax, said City Counselor Nancy Thompson.
Glascock cited a desire to protect Columbia businesses from unfair competition with vendors located outside the city limits — particularly those operating online — who are not required to collect local taxes.
President of Columbia Chamber of Commerce Matt McCormick said that under the current system, if a person residing in Columbia purchases an item at a retail store in Columbia, the person pays a state and local sales tax on the purchase price. If the same person purchased the same item from an internet-based vendor, that vendor is not required to collect and remit the same local sales tax, giving them a competitive advantage and hurting local vendors.
“The placement of this measure on April ballot will create a more equitable environment for businesses in the city of Columbia,” he reiterated.
Treece also noted the tax would help ensure that all city residents would contribute to funding local programs and services, regardless of where they make their purchases. Slightly different from a similar local use tax bill that failed in a 2017 election, this ballot question would use a clearer language to avoid complications, state challenges and specify that of the 2 cents collected for every dollar, 50% is going to go to transportation-related needs, 25% for capital improvements and 8% for parks.
The council also passed a bill calling for the April, 5 2022 municipal election for Mayor and council members for Wards 3 and 4.
Other actions
The council also directed staff to proceed with the the Hinkson Creek stream bank stabilization project after holding a public hearing. Director of utilities Dave Sorrell said sediment erosion and mass sediment wasting has been occurring at this location for years, and could expose and damage nearby sanitary sewers. The estimated $220,000 project would help reduce mass sediment wasting, protect sewer infrastructure, and improve the Hinkson Creek habitat.