The future of trash and recycling collection dominated the Columbia City Council's discussion of the proposed budget for fiscal 2021 Tuesday night.
Utilities Director David Sorrell outlined a host of proposed changes for the council that he said are designed to make the work environment for refuse collectors safe and more attractive, and to improve recruitment and retention rates for those jobs.
The changes are included in a bill that council members will vote on at their Sept. 21 meeting, when they also are scheduled to hold a final public hearing and vote on the entire budget for fiscal 2021, which begins Oct. 1.
Proposed changes to the budget for the Solid Waste Utility include:
- Requiring all trash and recyclables be placed at curbside in city-provided bags that are stamped with city logos. Residents would get 104 trash bags annually, double the 52 bags they get now Additional bags would be available in rolls of 5 for $2 per bag.
- Requiring that residents pay $17.37 monthly for curbside trash and recycling pickup, an increase of 85 cents per month. Curbside recycling has been suspended since July because of staffing shortages.
- Requiring residents to schedule bulky item collection at least a week in advance and charging $21.50 per pickup for the first item, and $5 per additional item during the same pickup, Every household would get one free bulky-item pickup per year.
- Approving a $5 "add-pay" wage increase for solid waste workers, which would apply only when they are actually doing the physical work of collecting trash on routes.
- Charging a fee for special pickup of unlawfully placed material of $72.13 per container, plus $55 per ton of refuse, plus $1.15 per minute it takes to load the container.
- Employing a code enforcement specialist to focus on addressing unlawfully placed material and illegal dumping.
The hope is that these changes will not only make collection simpler and safer for workers but also help to combat the major personnel vacancies the department has dealt with over the years. The proposals altogether, when weighing new costs against new revenue, would cost the utility $66,699.
First Ward Councilwoman Pat Fowler said recruiting and retaining refuse collectors is the real problem that needs to be addressed. She wondered whether raising the pay for all collectors, regardless of whether they are driving or manually collecting refuse, would be better than the add-pay option and an effective means of enticing temporary workers to go for full-time employment with benefits. City Manager John Glascock said paying solid waste employees with commercial drivers' licenses more than similar drivers in other utilities would create untenable inequities.
Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala wondered whether the city could reduce the 50-pound weight limit on trash bags to make them easier to pick up, but Sorrell said most refuse workers would rather pick up one 50-pound bag than multiple lighter bags.
Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas approved of the requirement that refuse be placed in city-provided bags that are branded with the city logo. He said that would make it easier for collectors to decide whether they should pick up trash or leave it.
Sorrell said there would be no need for a limit on the number of bags residents can place at the curb. Because residents would be able to buy additional bags for $2 each if they need more than 104 in a year, the cost of picking up additional bags would be covered.
During the public hearing, Columbia resident Brian Page said trash workers deserve not only to be paid a livable wage but also lower health insurance deductibles.
"I'm here to speak for the solid waste workers who run beside the truck collecting trash," Page said. "They have the hardest job of all. "If you don't believe me, try keeping up with them for a week's work."
If the council approves the changes at its next meeting, most would take effect Nov. 1. The requirement that trash be placed only in city-provided bags would be delayed until Feb. 1.