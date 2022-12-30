Columbia couple creates Gallery 717 in their yard for miniature artwork

The tiniest “residents” of 717 Westport Drive are regularly treated to lavish parties, drive-in movies, holiday dinners and, most important, an abundance of art to gaze at with their plastic, unmoving eyes.
Standing at no more than 3 inches tall, the figurines are regulars at Gallery 717, a “free little art gallery” created by MU teaching professor and assistant dean of teacher education Laurie Kingsley and her husband, Paul Wagner, in 2021.
The gallery comprises three boxes affixed to a post in Kingsley and Wagner’s yard in Columbia, bearing a slight resemblance to jumbo mailboxes. One box is reserved for solo exhibits, while the other two remain open for gallery-goers to leave their own artwork and take whatever they like.
“People feel bad taking things,” Kingsley said. “We need to put a bigger sign up (that says) ‘Really! It’s free!’”
While the gallery provides free artwork and sometimes even free art supplies, it also aims to provide less tangible gifts: a sense of community, a source of inspiration and a spark of joy.
Accessible art
Kingsley had been considering starting a little free library; it made a lot of sense, given that she teaches her college-age students how to teach reading and writing to their own elementary-age students.
But that was before she came across the concept of a free little art gallery in 2021.
The little free libraries operate under the same premise of “take what you want, give what you can,” but they often become a host of books no one wants anymore. Kingsley was attracted to the idea of something more interactive and accessible. Words have correct spellings and pronunciations, she said, but art knows no bounds.
“As soon as she heard of the idea, that lit the spark,” Wagner said. “There was no coming back.”
Kingsley explained the idea to local artist Ken Nichols. She sent him a sketch of the idea, but because he had several commissions to work on, she wasn’t expecting him to have the time.
Nichols loved the idea, and the first gallery box arrived the very next day.
By Christmas of 2021, he’d made another one — the Underground, as Kingsley and Wagner have nicknamed it. In real life, it houses the gallery’s solo shows, but to the tiny figurines that have come to be just as significant to the gallery’s landscape as the art itself, it is the place for imaginary after-hours cocktails, parties, wedding receptions and concerts.
In addition to serving as one of the gallery’s creators, Nichols was the first artist to have a solo show at the gallery.
The gallery celebrates Columbia’s arts scene and provides an uncommon forum for budding artists with various levels of fame and success. Nichols, for example, bused tables for several years at Sycamore restaurant — where his work is now on display, accompanied by price tags of up to $1,100 a piece.
Not all of the gallery’s artists are as well known on the local level as Nichols is, though. One such artist is Cece, who at 2 years old was the youngest person to have work placed in the gallery. Cece and her family have since placed multiple pieces in the gallery, always labeled with the artist’s age and first name only. The back of a more recent canvas revealed that Cece has since turned 3.
Some artists contribute to the gallery so regularly that their style has become recognizable, but, despite those frequent contributions, Kingsley and Wagner usually don’t know them personally. Many of them don’t even live in Missouri, like Joan Carter, who frequently mails Kingsley her artwork from Texas.
Carter is one of many artists from at least 20 states who have sent their pieces to Kingsley to be featured in the gallery. Kingsley said that when she received Carter’s first piece in the mail, she was “over the moon.”
In times of conflict, the gallery serves as an outlet for micro-resistance when bigger actions are too far out of reach or overwhelmingly intimidating. Blue and yellow lined the boxes when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and a tiny Black Lives Matter sign was posted on the gallery’s grounds. The gallery’s figurines were placed in protest after the overturning of Roe v. Wade during the summer.
“I think this provides a kind of outlet that people who express themselves through art often don’t have,” Wagner said. “Happiness, sadness or whatever it is, I think people sometimes just need an outlet.”
These instances also provide younger viewers with a learning opportunity. Kingsley often provides some form of educational material if whatever scene they’ve situated the figurines in calls for it. For example, a QR code linking to a video from the Smithsonian about indigenous peoples accompanied a Thanksgiving scene.
“It was a little video I thought was really good about, you know, there’s more to this story,” Kingsley said.
While learning is a bonus, the center of the gallery is an opportunity to have fun. When the gallery is lacking in content, it becomes a playland for Kingsley and Wagner to place the figurines and their accompanying props into various scenes and settings.
Characters and scenes
Kingsley and Wagner were married in September after seven years together. To commemorate the event, a miniature bride and groom were situated in the gallery, along with miniature champagne bottles and flutes, a miniature cake and miniature presents.
In addition to a micro-wedding, the figurines have been staged at disco parties, a New Year’s Eve celebration, Thanksgiving dinner, Chiefs game watch parties, a birthday party for Kingsley’s son and even a tiny version of Ragtag Film Society’s True/False Film Fest, all of which can be viewed on the gallery’s Instagram page.
A miniature Bob Ross, the late artist known for his PBS television show “The Joy of Painting” that aired from 1983 to 1994, has made an appearance at the gallery, and scaled-down renditions of famous artworks have been featured on its grounds. Among them are Yayoi Kusama’s “Narcissus Garden”, Stonehenge and Maurizio Cattelan’s controversial “Comedian” — a 2019 piece featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall.
Some Gallery 717 “residents” are larger than others. Artemis, the Gallery 717 Gnome, watches over the gallery and its occupants, while Piet — a small statue of a Boy Scout holding a walking stick that Kingsley acquired as a “joke gift” for Christmas — has been altered to serve as the Gallery 717 Art Ambassador. Piet greets visitors from a tree stump next to the gallery with a paintbrush in hand.
Visitors can’t help but become enamored by the tiny gallery and charmed by its inhabitants.
“We need some joy,” Kingsley said. “We need to bring the joy back.”
Future gallery shows
Kingsley has several ideas for the gallery’s future, including possibly hosting a scavenger hunt of sorts in the park adjacent to the gallery, Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary. She’s also hoping to use the gallery to raise funds for local organizations, such as CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, and raise awareness for their missions.
The latest solo show, local artist Adrienne Luther’s “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” wraps up this weekend..