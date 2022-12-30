 Skip to main content
Columbia couple creates Gallery 717 in their yard for miniature artwork

The tiniest “residents” of 717 Westport Drive are regularly treated to lavish parties, drive-in movies, holiday dinners and, most important, an abundance of art to gaze at with their plastic, unmoving eyes.

Small gnome figurines watch over the gallery

Small gnome figurines appear to watch over Gallery 717 from the topmost box.

Standing at no more than 3 inches tall, the figurines are regulars at Gallery 717, a “free little art gallery” created by MU teaching professor and assistant dean of teacher education Laurie Kingsley and her husband, Paul Wagner, in 2021.

MU professor Laurie Kingsley and Paul Wagner

MU professor Laurie Kingsley and her husband, Paul Wagner, created Gallery 717 in their yard. They started the exhibit to bring joy to the community.
A sign conveying the rules of Gallery 717

A sign encourages visitors to take or leave art at Gallery 717, which Laurie Kingsley and Paul Wagner created in their Columbia yard.
Art displayed inside Gallery 717

Examples of miniature art are on display earlier this month at Gallery 717 outside the Columbia home of Laurie Kingsley and Paul Wagner.
A miniature mansion sits next to the top box of Gallery 717

A miniature mansion is displayed next to the top box of Gallery 717 earlier this month in Columbia. Small figurines are set up in and around each box.
A scene of a miniature neighborhood rests in the middle box

A miniature neighborhood is on display in a box at Gallery 717 in December. At night, lights throughout the gallery illuminate the art so visitors can enjoy the displays after hours.
