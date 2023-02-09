A Columbia couple received federal prison sentences Wednesday for smuggling counterfeit DVDs of Disney films and selling them on eBay.

Clint Rodgers, 49, and Tabitha Rodgers, 43, plead guilty in October 2021 in federal court to criminal copyright infringement for profit.

