A Columbia couple received federal prison sentences Wednesday for smuggling counterfeit DVDs of Disney films and selling them on eBay.
During separate federal court appearances, Tabitha Rodgers was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole for felony copyright infringement.
In addition to counterfeit charges, Tabitha Rodgers also must pay more than $26,000 in restitution for fraudulently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.
Clint Rodgers was sentenced on a count of misdemeanor copyright infringement to one year in federal prison without parole and was fined $10,000.
In 2014, Homeland Security Investigations learned that Clint Rodgers received more than 443 shipments of fake DVDs from Hong Kong companies, according to a Department of Justice news release. Investigators also noted intercepted shipments that included hundreds of counterfeit "Beauty and the Beast" and "Aladdin" DVDs.
According to the DOJ, Tabitha Rodgers said she was responsible for the day-to-day operations of their scheme, emailing with foreign suppliers, processing and packaging shipments and handling customer complaints.
The couple was able to make a "substantial" income from selling the DVDs, according to the DOJ, but Tabitha Rodgers still fraudulently received SNAP benefits.