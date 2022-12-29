A Columbia crisis center seeks to expand mental health services starting early next year.
North of Stephens Lake Park is the Behavioral Crisis Center, also referred to as the Rapid Access Unit. The center, which is run by Burrell Behavioral Health, plans to expand operations to a 24/7 model “as soon as possible,” said Marissa VanDover, the center’s director. Currently, the center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Columbia lacks places for people to turn to when in crisis, VanDover said. She said the center seeks to provide people with a place to get treatment without having to make an appointment.
The center’s staff hopes moving to a 24/7 model will also ease pressure on local emergency services, said Nathan Fleischmann, director of public relations for Burrell.
The new structure would also help out emergency rooms, which is where people are often sent when they’re in crisis, VanDover said. Expanded hours would allow responders to drop people off at the center, rather than an emergency room, at any time of day.
Opened on Sept. 19, the crisis center remains relatively new. An issue presented by that, VanDover said, is maintaining a full staff.
“I think our biggest challenge is staffing the Rapid Access Unit,” VanDover said. “We are getting there, but it has been a much longer process than we had hoped for.”
Staffing issues have been a contributing factor to why the center is not yet at 24/7 service. VanDover said they are in the process of hiring to fill open positions to support the shift to full-time service.
During the day, the center is staffed by, but not limited to, an array of medical professionals, including RNs, licensed counselors and peer specialists. The crisis center aims to have professionals available around the clock, which VanDover believes they will soon be able to do.
Admittance into and departure from the center are voluntary. The center only treats clients 18 or older.
“If somebody says they don’t want to be here, they don’t have to stay,” VanDover said. “They can also come back.”
But for those who do choose to stay, the center offers a place for clients to rest, showers and a washer and dryer to do laundry. Clients can also receive referrals to primary care, behavioral health care and community resources while on site, VanDover said.
People in need of immediate crisis care receive it for free and do not have to make an appointment.
Although the crisis center was built primarily to assist people in Boone County, VanDover noted that the facility has already been used by people from other counties.
A similar center also operated by Burrell in Springfield sees clients from across the state. For many, the closest crisis center to them could be hours away. The Columbia crisis center is likely to experience the same thing, Fleischmann said.
“People have driven from a wide variety of counties throughout the state to access services there and get that care,” VanDover said, referring to the Springfield crisis center.
“I think an important goal of this facility is also providing hope for people when sometimes they don’t have that for themselves,” VanDover said. “I think our staff do a really good job of holding out hope for others, and I think that’s an important thing we provide the community.”
Fleischmann said people in crisis can call the Burrell Behavioral Health 24/7 crisis line in Central Missouri: 1-800-395-2132 or 988. If someone needs behavioral health help but is not in crisis, they can call Burrell’s main number: 573-777-8300.
If you or a loved one is in crisis, you can also call the AFSP suicide hotline at 800-273-8255.