A Columbia crisis center seeks to expand mental health services starting early next year.

North of Stephens Lake Park is the Behavioral Crisis Center, also referred to as the Rapid Access Unit. The center, which is run by Burrell Behavioral Health, plans to expand operations to a 24/7 model “as soon as possible,” said Marissa VanDover, the center’s director. Currently, the center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

