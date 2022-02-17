Columbia digs out from another winter storm

Steady rain turned into ice and sleet early Thursday morning, then by noon had turned to heavy snow and high winds. When the snow finally stopped and skies cleared around 5 p.m., a total of 5 inches had fallen on Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.
City and state crews were expected to continue plowing overnight Thursday to clear roads and streets.
A 35-person Columbia Public Works snow plow crew was relieved at 7 p.m. by a 25-person overnight plow crew, according to a city news release.
The plow crews continued to work on first- and second-priority routes and began clearing third-priority routes to a passable state.
The unfavorable conditions prompted government centers, school districts and dozens of businesses to cancel operations Thursday, keeping many drivers off the roads.
Between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received 103 calls for service in the central state region. This included 56 stranded motorists, 20 non-injury crashes and one injury crash.
A tractor-trailer accident closed eastbound Interstate 70 for more than two hours Thursday starting at around 1:30 p.m. Eastbound lanes were closed at mile marker 195.6 in Warren County, about 2.5 miles east of Warrenton. The highway was closed for more than two hours, reopening at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
American Airlines canceled all outbound flights at Columbia Regional Airport Thursday, and Go COMO transit halted its service. The bus service will resume its normal schedule starting at 6 a.m. Friday.
These are other weather-related announcements that will affect the city Friday:
• Boone County government offices and departments were closed Thursday and will close again Friday with all meetings canceled.
• The Boone County Courthouse will be open Friday, however, for court proceedings.
• Residential trash collection was halted in the city Thursday, and a decision about collection of solid waste Friday was to be announced early in the morning.
• MU and the UM System Office will reopen for normal operations Friday.
• All classes at the main Columbia College campus will be held virtually Friday. Dulany Dining Hall and the Koepke Fitness Center will be open.
• Columbia Public Schools will not be in session to observe an already scheduled Teacher Work Day.
• Hallsville Schools will be closed Friday due to the continuation of poor road conditions. Schools will also not be in session Monday, Presidents Day, but they will reopen Tuesday.
• Southern Boone School District will also not be in session on Friday, which will be treated as a traditional snow day with no virtual learning required.
• The City of Columbia will open the overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Friday night with temperatures expected to fall below 25 degrees. The center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Turning Point and The Salvation Army Harbor House daytime warming centers will also remain open regardless of weather conditions. Other daytime warming centers, such as the Columbia Public Library and the ARC, have been closed because of the weather.