Columbia digs out from another winter storm

Columbia digs out from another winter storm

Steady rain turned into ice and sleet early Thursday morning, then by noon had turned to heavy snow and high winds. When the snow finally stopped and skies cleared around 5 p.m., a total of 5 inches had fallen on Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.

Anneke Halls shuffles snow in front of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Anneke Halls shovels snow in front of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday in Columbia. She said she was happy to see a lot of snow, knowing that there would be work for today. “But I enjoy it from the inside of my home as well,” smiled Halls.

City and state crews were expected to continue plowing overnight Thursday to clear roads and streets.

A 35-person Columbia Public Works snow plow crew was relieved at 7 p.m. by a 25-person overnight plow crew, according to a city news release.

The plow crews continued to work on first- and second-priority routes and began clearing third-priority routes to a passable state.

Campus facility employees Matthew Nelson, left, and Clay Weston clear the snow

Campus facility employees Matthew Nelson, left, and Clay Weston clear the snow off the steps of Jesse Hall on Thursday in Columbia. Nelson and Weston said they have been clearing snow since 6:30 a.m.

The unfavorable conditions prompted government centers, school districts and dozens of businesses to cancel operations Thursday, keeping many drivers off the roads.

Between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received 103 calls for service in the central state region. This included 56 stranded motorists, 20 non-injury crashes and one injury crash.

A truck from MU Road Maintenance plows the parking lot

A truck from MU Road Maintenance plows the parking lot of the State Historical Society of Missouri on Thursday in Columbia. The anticipated snowfall is between 3 and 8 inches.

A tractor-trailer accident closed eastbound Interstate 70 for more than two hours Thursday starting at around 1:30 p.m. Eastbound lanes were closed at mile marker 195.6 in Warren County, about 2.5 miles east of Warrenton. The highway was closed for more than two hours, reopening at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

American Airlines canceled all outbound flights at Columbia Regional Airport Thursday, and Go COMO transit halted its service. The bus service will resume its normal schedule starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

Two students walk past the Missouri School of Journalism

Two students walk past the Missouri School of Journalism on Thursday. The University of Missouri shifted to remote operations Thursday while campus was closed, which allowed some students to get out and enjoy the snow.
Snowflakes stick to a car window

Snowflakes stick to a car window on Thursday in Columbia. Sleet turned to snow as the day progressed.

These are other weather-related announcements that will affect the city Friday:

• Boone County government offices and departments were closed Thursday and will close again Friday with all meetings canceled.

• The Boone County Courthouse will be open Friday, however, for court proceedings.

• Residential trash collection was halted in the city Thursday, and a decision about collection of solid waste Friday was to be announced early in the morning.

• MU and the UM System Office will reopen for normal operations Friday.

• All classes at the main Columbia College campus will be held virtually Friday. Dulany Dining Hall and the Koepke Fitness Center will be open.

• Columbia Public Schools will not be in session to observe an already scheduled Teacher Work Day.

• Hallsville Schools will be closed Friday due to the continuation of poor road conditions. Schools will also not be in session Monday, Presidents Day, but they will reopen Tuesday.

• Southern Boone School District will also not be in session on Friday, which will be treated as a traditional snow day with no virtual learning required.

• The City of Columbia will open the overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Friday night with temperatures expected to fall below 25 degrees. The center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Turning Point and The Salvation Army Harbor House daytime warming centers will also remain open regardless of weather conditions. Other daytime warming centers, such as the Columbia Public Library and the ARC, have been closed because of the weather.

Perez Wiggins walks on a snowy Hitt Street

Perez Wiggins walks on a snowy Hitt Street on Thursday in Columbia. Wiggins went to the gas station to buy some juice for his neighbors at Paquin Tower. His neighbors have health issues and could not go outside on snowy streets.
A house sits on an intersection of Waugh and Paquin streets

A house sits at the intersection of Waugh and Paquin streets on Thursday in Columbia. Heavy snow covered Columbia houses and kept most people at home during the day.
  • Grace Nieland is an assistant city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She previously reported on social justice issues, court proceedings and public health. She can be reached at grace.nieland@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

