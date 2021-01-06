The city of Columbia is on a hot streak when it comes to the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index.
It announced in a news release Wednesday that it earned an all-star rating and a perfect score of 100 points in 2020. That's the fourth year in a row it achieved the recognition.
The Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ equality, conducted the annual nationwide evaluation by rating cities on six categories: nondiscrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and city leadership's public position on equality.
Of the 506 cities rated in 2020, Columbia was one of 94 cities that earned a perfect score based on 49 different criteria, according to the news release. The all-star rating goes to cities that score above 85 points despite being in states with no state-level explicit statutory nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people.
Columbia, St. Louis and Kansas City were among the 61 cities that earned an all-star rating.
The national average for all cities scored was a record high 64 points. Columbia and St. Louis were the only two of eight cities scored in the state to get 100 points. Kansas City scored 94.
Earlier this year, the Columbia City Council passed an ordinance establishing nondiscrimination employment policies for businesses providing services to the city. The ordinance requires contractors to have an employee nondiscrimination policy to prohibit discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, receipt of governmental assistance, alienage or citizenship status, status as a victim of sexual or domestic violence, order of protection status or any other legally protected category recognized by state or federal law, according to the release.
Mayor Brian Treece lauded the accomplishment.
"In addition to all the great work we’ve built on over the past few years, adding the new nondiscrimination requirement for city contractors and subcontractors shows that we’re committed to inclusive work environments," Treece said in the release.