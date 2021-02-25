Even in the middle of a pandemic, the show must go on.
COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Columbia Entertainment Company from putting on performances. Its upcoming show ”Satchmo at the Waldorf” will run through Sunday.
“Satchmo at the Waldorf” is a one-person, three-character play in which the same actor portrays jazz musician Louis Armstrong; his white manager, Joe Glaser; and Miles Davis, the famed trumpeter who was critical of Armstrong’s onstage antics.
“We’re doing smaller shows, a lot more online content or able to work on things kind of simultaneously,” said Elizabeth Alexander, interim artistic director and marketing director for Columbia Entertainment Company. “While ‘Satchmo’ is in rehearsals, we’re also doing the director selection process for our March show.”
Elizabeth Alexander fills many roles for Columbia Entertainment Company, including running social media accounts, leading the play selection committee and serving on the director selection committee.
Before COVID-19, the theater traditionally looked for local directors for its productions. But with an expanded online presence, it is now able to have artists from around the country.
“(Plays) can be led and acted in from really anywhere since all the rehearsals are also taking place online,” Alexander said.
Alexander’s husband, Caleb Alexander, is an audio engineer. He also has a master’s degree from the University of Missouri in jazz performance and pedagogy. When he heard they were doing a show about jazz, he was excited to be involved. The theater had wanted to produce this show for a long time.
February being Black History Month and COVID-19 restrictions combined to create the perfect time for a small production like “Satchmo at the Waldorf” to hit the stage.
“This is something I want to do,” Caleb Alexander said. “But I did not think that a white man should direct that show.”
Richard E. Harris, the sole actor in the production, is also the director. Caleb Alexander serves as assistant director.
Caleb Alexander got involved with the theater after attending a production. He felt he could contribute to the theater with his skills.
“I could make this sound better, and I have a really firm belief that you should not complain about things unless you are willing to help fix them,” Caleb Alexander said.
From there, he started sound designing and joined the board of directors. He was the producer for the December show, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Caleb Alexander’s sound design is only a small facet in his portfolio. He teaches at Westminster College, plays in two bands and teaches guitar.
To ensure everyone is socially distanced, the audience is limited to 25 people per show. If seats aren’t available or patrons don’t feel comfortable watching in person, tickets can be can purchased to a livestream of the performance.
Louis Armstrong was an iconic trumpeter and civil rights pioneer. See part of his life story live in action or virtually when the first show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information about Columbia Entertainment Company and its upcoming schedule, visit cectheatre.org.