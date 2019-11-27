Columbia escaped the worst of the high winds that swept across Missouri overnight Wednesday and Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service had predicted gusts as high as 60 mph across parts of central, east-central and northeast Missouri. As of noon Wednesday, the peak gust recorded by the Sanborn Field Weather Station at MU was 37.4 mph at 1:33 a.m.
The Columbia Water and Light Department on Wednesday morning reported two power outages affecting 46 customers. Boone Electric Cooperative, however, reported 23 outages affecting 366 customers at 4 a.m.
Centralia also was dealing with a small power outage, it reported on social media Wednesday morning.
Elsewhere in the state, thousands experienced power outages, according to the Associated Press. Ameren reported that 17,871 customers were without service Wednesday morning, mostly in the St. Louis area.
The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings and advisories for almost the entire state that were scheduled to expire Wednesday afternoon.
Looking forward, the weather service was predicting a cold and damp Thanksgiving Day. A chance of rain and snow was forecast between noon and 2 p.m., then rain was likely after that. A high temperature of 39 was expected.
Rain is also likely on Friday, mainly in the afternoon, the weather service said. Temperatures were expected to rise throughout the day to a high of about 50 Friday night. A Saturday high of 63 was forecast, but the rain was expected to linger.