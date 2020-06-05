Columbia Parks and Recreation golden boot

A golden hiking boot was first hidden in 2015 along a trail in the Columbia area to mark National Trails Day. The boot will be hidden again this year, with a riddle about its location posted at 8 a.m. Saturday on the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Godon

As COVID-19 continues to change the way mid-Missourians live, event venues are having to rethink their summer plans.

Here is list of what a sampling of Columbia venues have going on:

Cooper's Landing 

11505 Smith Hatchery Road (11505 Easley River Road on GPS)

Currently, Cooper's Landing is hosting a variety of food trucks and playing music through speakers. Outdoor seating is available for visitors, according to Vanessa Leitza, general manager.

Leitza said live music events are currently planned throughout the summer but are subject to cancellation or rescheduling. Facebook and Instagram are the best places to go for up-to-date information on event status, she said.

Rose Music Hall

1013 Park Ave.

The Blue Note

17 N. Ninth St.

Events scheduled for the annual Summerfest concert series will be postponed, rescheduled or cancelled, according to The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall websites. A list of event statuses is also on the sites.

Even though concert-goers can't experience a show as they previously could, both The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall are offering a "concert in a box" that includes a six pack of beer or seltzer, a bandana, pair of koozies, Blue Note sticker, quarantine postcard and a commemorative ticket stub. Remaining boxes cost $25 each.

The Blue Note's Social Distraction series, which streamed live local music into homes and ended May 29, was originally part of the plan. Since it's over, the music is up you.

Logboat Brewing Co.

504 Fay St.

Logboat reopened outdoor seating and the indoor taproom on Tuesday, according to its website. It will be operating under COVID-19 guidelines that are posted on Facebook.

The park and taproom capacity is a maximum of 150 people. An employee will seat customers inside, no bar stools are available and only those over 21 can enter.

Logboat is asking customers not to bring games, keep to groups of 10 or fewer, practice social distancing and bring their own chairs or blankets when possible.

Pierpont General Store

7650 Highway 163

Located on the south side of town, Pierpont General Store is gearing up for summer events with the addition of an outdoor deck and seating area. Co-owner Brandy Taylor expects the outdoor area to be finished by July 1.

According to Taylor, the store plans on having live music on Saturday nights and family movie nights upon opening. Facebook and Instagram are the best places to check out events and postings about the grand opening.

Missouri Theatre

203 S. Ninth St.

The University Concert Series box office will remain closed until the University of Missouri campus reopens.

The concert series website lists the next concert date as Sept. 13.

City of Columbia Parks and Recreation

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of special events throughout the year.

Saturday is the annual Find the Golden Hiking Boot in celebration of National Trails Day. 

Parks and Recreation will post a riddle on its Facebook page and Twitter account at 8 a.m. The riddle can also be heard on the recreation hotline, 573-874-7663 (extension 4).

The first to find the boot will receive a $100 Columbia Parks and Recreation gift certificate. A selfie on the event Facebook page, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Facebook or the Twitter account will confirm the prize. Also call (573) 441-5495.

A full schedule of events can be found on the city website

  News reporter, summer 2020.

