Guest lectures, documentary showings and exhibits are among the events being held in Columbia to recognize Black History Month. MU, Columbia Parks and Recreation and Columbia College are all hosting events throughout the month of February.
The theme for this year's Black History Month is Black Resistance, which aims to recognize the way Black Americans have resisted ongoing oppression and racism, according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.
MU Black Studies department
MU's Black Studies department is hosting events on various dates between Feb. 6-28. The department will offer a series of discussions with topics ranging from Black Resistance to Africa in the Global Landscape. It will also host a documentary film viewing and an exhibit on the Missouri Sharecroppers Strike of 1939. Both the documentary and exhibit will be cosponsored by the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Events hosted by the Black Studies department include:
- The Missouri Sharecroppers Strike: Black Resistance in Depression Era Exhibit: Monday to May 21 in Ellis Library
- “Black Men in White Coats” documentary: Feb. 11-12 at Ragtag Cinema
- Black History Month Trivia Night: 6-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Columbia Public Library.
Parks and Recreation
Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting three different events this month. The department has an African American history exhibit, which is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center. The exhibit will explore African American history in the U.S. and in Columbia.
On Wednesday, the film "Pride" will be shown at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center at 6 p.m. The film follows the story of swim coach Jim Ellis, who founded an all-Black swim team in the 1970s. The showing is free, and anyone 16 years or older can attend.
Also hosted by Parks and Recreation will be the annual Gospel Explosion and Soul Food Dinner, which will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 26 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Mid-Missouri musical artists and groups will perform, and the event is free to the public.
Columbia College
Columbia College is hosting a Black Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the campus's Southwell Complex. This is the third year the expo has been held, and it aims to celebrate minority-owned businesses in the area.