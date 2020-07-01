Columbia is expected to receive about $950,000 in Community Development Block Grant money and $600,000 in HOME funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 2021 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

The money will be allocated as part of the city's 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, according to a news release from the city's Housing Programs Division.

Of the Community Development Block Grant money, $70,000 is designated to help unsheltered populations as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. That money is intended for activities that prepare, prevent and respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Housing Programs staff will host an informational Zoom meeting for those who want more information about how to apply for some of the money and how it will be used.

For interested parties wanting to learn more, the virtual informational session will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 9. The Zoom meeting link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82540422781.

  General Assignment reporter, summer 2020. Studying arts and culture journalism. Contact me at roshaehemmings@mail.missouri.edu.

