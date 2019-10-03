Columbia’s Fifth Annual Experimental Music Festival starts Thursday night and continues through Saturday.
The festival strives to showcase “an autumnal celebration of adventurous art and music,” according to the festival website. The festival kicked off with a performance by Makaya McCraven at Café Berlin.
Performances throughout the weekend include Julianna Barwick, an American musician who composes her music using electronic loops; Mdou Moctar with Yasmin Williams; and a Dizzy Nights Dance Party with 18andCounting.
Moctar is a Tuareg musician and songwriter who’s known as one of the “most innovative artists in contemporary Saharan music,” according to Sahel Sounds. Williams is a fingerstyle guitarist, and 18andCounting is St. Louis DJ Stan Chisholm.Among other events, the festival will also host a field recording workshop, as well as a film screening of “Touch the Sky,” a video collage about the 2014 riots in Ferguson.
The festival is put on by Dismal Niche, an artist operated tape label and community arts network.
Tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite page. Prices start at $15 for an individual day pass, $50 for a full weekend pass and $100 for a “swag bag” pass.