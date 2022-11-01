Hitt Records co-owner Kyle Cook described experimental music as raw and pure, with “no inhibitions whatsoever.”
It’s not created for commercial success, but rather to express deeply-felt human emotions, Cook said. Columbia will get a taste of experimental music this week during the 7th annual Columbia Experimental Music Festival from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.
Both international musicians and musicians from across the country will be in Columbia to perform in the festival. The festival will feature a variety of artists, including Canadian group, Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Ukrainian pianist Lubomyr Melnyk.
Experimental music is a loose term for music created without mass appeal in mind, Cook said. It spans a variety of genres and subgenres, including but not limited to classical, electronic, rhythm and blues, hip hop, free jazz and harsh noise.
The significance of an experimental music festival lies in breaking the status quo. Cook, who grew up in a small Missouri town, said it’s inspiring to see the festival flourish in mid-Missouri.
“I grew up in a small town where it seemed like everyone thought the same way and did the same thing,” Cook said. “People will take it for granted, but the fact that (the festival) exists here in Columbia, Missouri, is really inspiring, but also a testament to the people who make it happen.”
The festival is sponsored by several local businesses and institutions, including local radio station KOPN 89.5FM. Executive director Jet Ainsworth said the festival is a “perfect matchup” of what the station represents as it attempts to be diverse in its music selections.
“It’s also an opportunity for anyone who wants to experience a different culture or be introduced to music that isn’t readily available anywhere,” Ainsworth said. “This is the perfect place to do it.”
Dismal Niche, a local nonprofit and record label, organizes the festival each year. The nonprofit asserts that “community experiences with adventurous music and art can help stimulate critical and creative thought,” according to its website.
Festival schedule
- Darkroom Records High School Band Showcase with Drona, Estrella and Kelda at 7 p.m. at Cafe Berlin
- Experimental Short Films Program with Oxherding at 8:30 p.m. at Ragtag Cinema
- Haii Usagi at 10:30 p.m. at Uprise Bakery
- First Friday Art Opening at 6 p.m. at stop-gap projects
- R.A.P. Ferreira with H31R and Nadir Smith at 8:30 p.m. at Rose Music Hall. Doors open at 8 p.m.
- Afterparty with 18andCounting at Rose Music Hall
- Black Artists Group: Creation Equals Movement Documentary Screening. There will be two screenings at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Fretboard Coffee.
- Lubomyr Melnyk with Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer at 7:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church. Doors open at 7 p.m.
- Afterparty with Tri-County Liquidators, Blights and Rifle Cult at 10 p.m. at PDM
- Morning Mediations with The Moody Pinks and Rae Fitzgerald at noon at Hitt Records
- Marisa Anderson at 2 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor with MANAS and Marisa Anderson at 8 p.m. at The Blue Note. Doors open at 7 p.m.