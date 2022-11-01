Hitt Records co-owner Kyle Cook described experimental music as raw and pure, with “no inhibitions whatsoever.”

It’s not created for commercial success, but rather to express deeply-felt human emotions, Cook said. Columbia will get a taste of experimental music this week during the 7th annual Columbia Experimental Music Festival from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.

