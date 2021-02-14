As mid-Missouri continues to see freezing weather conditions this week, the city of Columbia will extend its temporary overnight warming center through Thursday.

The center, located at Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. 10th St., serves as a resource for people unable to access local emergency shelters and is open every night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services created a network of warming and cooling centers  to provide shelter from extreme heat or cold.

Columbia’s local warming centers are at Public Health and Human Services at 1005 W. Worley St., Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut St. and the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) at 1701 W. Ash St.

Additional information can be found at the city of Columbia’s website.

