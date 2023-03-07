Columbia faces mechanic shortage, taxpayers pay the price

The overwhelming smell of paint and gasoline fills the main workshop of Columbia’s fleet maintenance facility at the Grissum Building on Lakeview Avenue. Chipped paint covers the walls and a jumble of cardboard boxes litters wooden shelves, while a giant forklift sits idle on the opposite side of the room.
The next room is larger but feels smaller because it's jammed with city-owned vehicles: rusty trash trucks, buses, firetrucks, a police car and a street sweeper that’s jacked up so high that it almost touches the ceiling. It looks like a truck sitting on top of multiple Roombas.
One mechanic, holding a cherry lollipop, leans against a red rolling cart filled with dented Rockstar Energy Drink cans, scattered tools and other supplies. Two others have a chat while their supervisor takes care of business in his office.
What stands out most of all is that the mechanics are outnumbered by the overwhelming amount of vehicles in this giant building.
“Not a glamorous job”
Columbia has been experiencing a mechanic staffing crisis since the beginning of 2020, city spokesperson Syndey Olsen said. It’s a situation that not only puts a strain on the fleet maintenance staff but also causes a spike in the cost of outsourcing maintenance work.
Olsen said the city received its last application for a vehicle mechanic on Feb. 21, eight months after the second most recent on June 23. The city hasn’t interviewed an applicant for a mechanic job since July 6.
Public Works Department spokesperson John Ogan said the city’s fleet operations division has positions for 21 mechanics, but eight of those are open.
Ogan believes the shortage of mechanics is a national issue.
“Being a mechanic, it’s not a glamorous job,” Ogan said. “It’s something that’s physically demanding.”
Ogan said fleet operations is in charge of maintaining and repairing police cars and vehicles used for solid waste, transit, the airport, the Parks and Recreation Department and others. Mechanic Scott Johnson said city mechanics work on more than that.
“I work on mostly garbage trucks at the landfill, but I’ve also had to work on conveyor belts, sort lines and the MRF (material recycling facility),” Johnson said. “Our job description is not considered normal in general, but for the city, it is.”
When Johnson began working for the city almost six years ago, it had around 25 mechanics. Now it has 13.
Johnson said city mechanics are scheduled 40 hours per week but can volunteer for overtime. Still, that isn’t enough to keep up with the number of vehicles needing maintenance.
“When trash trucks aren’t getting worked on as fast, drivers have to switch their shifts around to share trucks,” Johnson said. “Our job affects them.”
The city’s mechanic shortage doesn’t only affect city employees, however. It impacts Columbia taxpayers.
The high cost of outsourcing
When city mechanics can’t keep pace with demand, the solution is shipping out work to private contractors. The more the city does that, the more it costs taxpayers.
Ogan said the city generally is charged $100 per hour when outsourcing jobs, compared to the $65 per hour that fleet maintenance charges for work done in-house.
That means a single city mechanic generally saves the city about $54,600 per year, factoring in labor rates alone, Ogan said. With eight open positions, the city is potentially losing $436,800 per year.
Andrew Hutchinson, Local 955 representative for the Laborers’ International Union of North America, said outsourcing is harmful not only to the city and taxpayers but also to mechanics.
“If we get into this habit of everything getting fixed by outside help, it not only is an inefficient way for the city to do business, but it also eventually could lead to the erosion of mechanic jobs,” Hutchinson said. “The city is supposed to be an employer of choice, and they are not anymore.”
Hutchinson is advocating for raises of at least 10% for union workers, including mechanics, and he helped lead a Jan. 30 union protest. He is negotiating with the city now in an attempt to get higher wages.
The city is delaying final decisions until it receives the results of a compensation study, which are expected in April, Hutchinson said.
Ogan said the number of jobs being outsourced has risen by 20% over the past three years, and it’s on track to nearly double outsourcing costs this fiscal year when compared to fiscal 2022.
In fiscal 2022, Columbia spent $1.5 million on outsourcing jobs, Ogan said. As of Feb. 23, it had spent $1.1 million, just short of five months into fiscal year 2023.
Seeking solutions
Other cities in Missouri aren’t experiencing the same mechanic shortages that Columbia is seeing, even though the wages they pay aren’t terribly different. Springfield starts its mechanics at $16.93 per hour, St. Joseph at $18.20, Columbia at $20.64 and Jefferson City at $22.25.
Gail Strope, Jefferson City’s human resources director, said all seven of its budgeted mechanic positions, including supervisors, are full, and it has seen no turnover in a number of years.
Springfield began experiencing mechanic shortages most noticeably after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokesperson Cora Scott said. Overall, the situation has improved since then.
There are currently nine plant maintenance mechanics and 12 equipment technicians who work with Springfield’s fleet maintenance. This number is slightly under budget, but it’s not an alarming deficit, Scott said.
St. Joseph Human Resources Director Amy Cohorst said 10% of its mechanic positions have been open since January 2022. It has 25 mechanics.
Cohorst said one reason the city mechanic positions are not fully staffed may be that St. Joseph doesn’t pay mechanics as well as the private sector. One solution they’ve found is partnering with technical schools to job shadow student mechanics.
Mark Hurley, Cape Girardeau’s fleet operations manager, said that city has five mechanics and one open position. He said it is difficult to find people to apply, even though it offers a $6,000 bonus over three years. Cape Girardeau has hired a part-time student mechanic who spends half the average work day at school and the other half in shop.
Olsen said Columbia is always looking for new ways to recruit mechanics. Ogan added that the city is open to training those without proper credentials, such as a commercial driver’s license. City mechanics must have a CDL so they can test drive vehicles, as well as pick them up and drop them off.
“If someone doesn’t have a CDL, and they want to be a mechanic and have some experience, we’ll train you,” Ogan said. “We have excellent training. We encourage anyone who has an interest in that to apply.”
As data point to a continuing increase in outsourcing costs for the remainder of fiscal 2023, the solution remains unclear.
“We will have to keep working internally as well as through our outsource vendors to keep our fleet in safe operating condition and continue to post jobs until the trend changes,” Ogan said. “We plan to market our open positions in more areas to increase exposure, and our fleet operations manager plans to make connections with some local trade schools and also reach out to area tech schools closer to graduation time.”