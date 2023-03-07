 Skip to main content
Columbia faces mechanic shortage, taxpayers pay the price

The overwhelming smell of paint and gasoline fills the main workshop of Columbia’s fleet maintenance facility at the Grissum Building on Lakeview Avenue. Chipped paint covers the walls and a jumble of cardboard boxes litters wooden shelves, while a giant forklift sits idle on the opposite side of the room.

The next room is larger but feels smaller because it's jammed with city-owned vehicles: rusty trash trucks, buses, firetrucks, a police car and a street sweeper that’s jacked up so high that it almost touches the ceiling. It looks like a truck sitting on top of multiple Roombas.

Cody Niles, a mechanic for the city of Columbia, observes the bottom of a truck on Feb. 20 at the City of Columbia Public Works Department in Columbia. The fleet operations division is facing a staff shortage.
Rob Smith uses a high pressure air duster to clean an air dryer for a bus on Feb. 20 at the City of Columbia Public Works Department in Columbia. The fleet operations division has 13 mechanics on staff and eight positions open.
Download PDF Mechanic shortage leads to rising costs of outsourced work in Columbia
Kenny Acton, a mechanic for the city of Columbia, works on the Daniel Boone Regional Library Bookmobile on Feb. 20. The city has a cooperative agreement with the library district to maintain the mobile library.
Download PDF Missouri city fleet mechanic starting wages
Kenny Acton works on the front end of the Bookmobile on Feb. 20. Acton stands on plastic wrap to prevent dirt from getting on the floor.
  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

