The 2022 Renewable Energy Plan has been released, and things are not looking good for the city’s short-term renewable energy goals.
The city did not meet its goal for renewable energy usage last year, and it is not expected to meet its goal this year. However, Columbia Water and Light expects to get back on track in coming years.
In 2021, renewable energy sources accounted for 14.57% of Columbia’s total energy supply. The year’s goal was set at 15%.
This year, the goal is set at 25% renewable energy. However, the projected output does not surpass 19%.
Framework for a shift to renewable energy has been in place for almost two decades. In 2004, Columbia’s City Council passed an ordinance to set goals on the amount of renewable energy used by the Water and Light system.
This plan was revised in 2014, setting goals for 15% renewable energy by 2020, 25% by 2022, and 30% by 2028. Columbia’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, adopted in 2019, calls for 100% renewable energy by 2035.
Setbacks complicated Columbia Water and Light’s ability to meet last year’s goal. Costs for renewable energy were higher than expected in 2021, according to the report.
“Congestion on the electric grid impacted energy prices in the (Midcontinent Independent System Operator) market,” the report said, “which contributed to higher costs for CWL. This volatility was created by weather as well as regional transmission and thermal generation related maintenance and outages.”
Midcontinent Independent System Operator manages and monitors transmission lines in much of the central U.S. and in Manitoba, Canada.
Additionally, significantly higher local costs for Columbia’s contracts with Iowa-based wind farm Crystal Lake Wind increased the monthly average cost by over 50% in the second half of 2021, according to the report.
Therefore, the Water and Light Advisory Board recommended that Water and Light not purchase additional energy to meet its 15% goal.
The 15% goal was previously met in 2020, with 15.41% of the total energy load coming from renewable sources. However, a delay in the Truman Solar installation coming online greatly reduced the output from the facility.
“The Truman Solar facility was scheduled to begin operations Jan. 1, was pushed back to April 1, and eventually came online May 7, meaning we missed ⅓ of the year of projected output from this facility,” said Matt Nestor, a spokesperson for city of Columbia Utilities.
Additionally, winter storms affected operations at Crystal Lake Wind.
“On Dec. 15, storms damaged the transmission line from the Crystal Lake facility, impacting the amount of energy received from the wind farm,” Nestor said.
These factors reduced the total percentage of renewable energy by 1.24%, the report said.
Despite falling short of the 2021 goal, Water and Light has upcoming projects that aim to reach over 40% renewable energy by 2025. These include a new power purchase agreement slated to be determined this year, according to the report.
Additionally, the department is in the process of expanding the landfill gas operation.
“We’re adding an additional generator at the landfill gas site,” Nestor said, “and that’s one of the things we’ve been working on for the past couple years.”
Landfill gas extraction currently provides 3.4 megawatts of electricity to the city. The addition of a new generator would bring the total number of generators to four, increasing the output to 4.2 megawatts.
“As the trash in the landfill decomposes, it produces a methane gas,” Nestor said, “and we pull that methane gas out of the landfill and use it to run the generators.”
In addition to the expansion of the landfill gas site, Water and Light is negotiating contracts with out-of-state energy providers.
“We’re adding another contract with Crystal Lake Wind,” Nestor said. “That’s coming in 2023.”
The new contract with Crystal Lake Wind would have an additional 4.5% of the city’s power supply come from renewable sources.
The city of Columbia also signed a contract with Boone Stephens Solar, a subsidiary of Colorado-based Dakota Power Partners. It will build a 142,000 Megawatt-hour-per-year solar field in northern Boone County to be completed in 2024.
“It’s going to be almost 11% of our total system load,” Nestor said.
In addition to Boone Stephens Solar, the city has approved a contract with Ironstar Wind, a wind farm in western Kansas. The project is expected to be complete in 2025, as new transmission lines must be built. Energy from Ironstar Wind is projected to fulfill 9.4% of Columbia’s energy load.
The city is projected to exceed its midterm goal of 30% renewable energy by 2028 with these upcoming projects. As of this year, Water and Light projected that about 42% of Columbia’s energy will be renewable by then.
It is too early to tell whether or not Columbia will achieve the final goal of 100% renewable energy by 2035, but Water and Light continues to pursue contracts with renewable energy providers.
Some Columbia residents, however, are pushing for quicker, more drastic action in converting to renewable energy.
“We are asking for the City Council to update the renewable energy ordinance to commit to 100% clean, renewable energy for electricity from Columbia Water and Light by the end of 2030,” Barb Kuensting said at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Kuensting spoke on behalf of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Sierra Club, Climate Leaders at Mizzou and Citizens’ Climate Lobby. She asked for the City Council to conduct a legal review to try and break the city’s current contracts with coal-fired power plants.
“These movements are critical in solving the climate change crisis because Columbia has a responsibility to do our part,” she said.