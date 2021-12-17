Keneshia Buchanan and her son, 13-year-old Kendred, are ushering in the holidays from a new spot — their very own home.
They will be the first of 143 families moving into Habitat for Humanity's new subdivision, Boone Prairie, located near Brown Station Road.
Around 35 people gathered Friday to celebrate the completion of construction. In addition to Keneshia's house, two other homes have been started.
"It's really exciting. It's crazy, surreal," Buchanan said.
The subdivision is the biggest project Columbia's Habitat for Humanity has taken on. Shelter Insurance sponsored the project with a contribution of $50,000.
The Buchanans began building their house in July. As part of the Habitat for Humanity application process, applicants must commit to sweat equity hours to build their house and others. Approximately 250 employees spent time at the construction site, Associate VP & Managing Director of Reinsurance Greg Lockard said in a news release.
"I'm not very hands-on; I'm really more of a reading type of person. I learned a lot and I did a lot," Buchanan said.
Habitat for Humanity Director of Community Outreach Ashley Switzer said families also take classes about homeownership.
"Many of our families are first-generation homebuyers. We want to make sure that they're prepared to be good homeowners and set them up for success," Switzer said.
Buchanan has become an advocate for Habitat for Humanity and educates her peers who may not have heard of the program before.
"A lot of people don't know about programs like this," Buchanan said.
At the ribbon cutting Friday, Buchanan shared her gratitude.
"I want to say thank you to everybody that came out and volunteered," Buchanan said. "It's all been fun. I'm thankful and I'm humbled for the whole experience."