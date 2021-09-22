A sign welcomes customers to the Columbia Farmers Market

A sign welcomes customers to the Columbia Farmers Market in November 2019 at the MU Health Care Pavilion. The Columbia Farmers Market was voted the People's Choice and No. 1 farmers market in Missouri and the Midwest in the 2021 America's Farmers Market Celebration.

 Tara Prindle

Columbia Farmers Market was named No. 1 “People’s Choice” farmers market in the nation and was awarded the grand prize of $2,500. The farmers market was also named the No. 1 farmers market in the Midwest and in Missouri.

Community members across the country were able to vote for their favorite farmers market through the Farmers Market Celebration website

“We're in awe of the support our community showed us in the American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition 13th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration, pulling in 10,506 votes, securing this award," the farmers market said in a Facebook post.

The 2021 America's Farmers Market Celebration ran from June 21 to Sept. 19, and showcased “the essential markets across the nation making a difference for farmers, ranchers, and communities,” a description on American Farmland Trust’s website said.

The farmers market has been operating since 1980 and showcases approximately 80 vendors from a 50 mile radius outside of Columbia, according to the farmers market's website. All products sold are grown or handmade by the farmers and artisans themselves. 

Oxford Community Market located in Oxford, Mississippi won second place nationwide, and Monroe Farmers' Market located in Monroe, Connecticut won third place nationwide.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Youth Reporter, fall 2021 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you