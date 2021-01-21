The Columbia Farmers Market is now offering an online shopping option for its customers with limited contact curbside pickup.
Columbia Farmers Market soft-launched its online shopping program in November and is finally announcing their centralized online shopping experience. This option provides a reliable, convenient and safe option for those who may feel less safe shopping at the market in-person.
The finalization of Columbia Farmers Markets' online shopping option will be able to help provide service and products to a broader scope of consumers especially with increasing COVID-19 precautions. With over 20 vendors to purchase from, customers will still be able to have a wide variety of products to choose from.
Online shopping hours are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 p.m. Thursday on the Columbia Farmers Market website. Once ordered, products will be available for pick up 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday mornings at the One Room Schoolhouse south of the Market Pavilion at 1769 W. Ash St.
The Columbia Farmers Market hours changed in November while transitioning for the winter to allow for customers and vendors to travel to and from safely. The market will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Columbia Farmers Market accepts credit cards, debit cards, e-checks and SNAP payment types.