Columbia Farmers Market will now be accepting online orders for the winter season.
This week serves as the soft launch for the improved curbside pickup program. The farmers market also transitioned to their shortened winter hours this week. The market is open 9 a.m. to noon as of Saturday.
The market's at-risk shopping hour ended Nov. 7, and the outdoor market's vinyl walls will go up for the season once temperatures go lower. As a result, the farmers market will offer the online market as an alternative for those who feel less safe shopping in-person.
Shopping is available on the Columbia Farmers Market website from Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through Thursdays at 6 p.m.
During this time, the Columbia Farmers Market website will showcase what is available for pickup that week.
Goods will be available for pickup on Saturday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the One Room Schoolhouse, right next to the market at 1769 W. Ash St. Low contact delivery will take place through the window of the schoolhouse.
The farmers market will be accepting credit cards for payment and customers will need to register on the website to shop at the store. The market will continue to be open to the public, the online store is only for those wishing to utilize curbside pickup.