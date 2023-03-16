The Columbia Farmers Market will mark the start of its 43rd season April 1 and will resume operating hours of 8 a.m. to noon that day, according to a news release.
To celebrate its return and Arbor Day, the market and other community partners will give away trees to guests from 8 a.m. until all the seedlings are gone.
According to a city news release, the variety of available trees will include:
- Bald cypress
- Black walnut
- Blackberry
- Bur oak
- Flowering dogwood
- Kentucky coffeetree
- Ohio buckeye
- Overcup oak
- Pecan
- Persimmon
- Pitch loblolly pine
- Redbud
- Witchhazel
The city said each person can take two seedlings.
The Columbia Farmers Market sells items grown or made by farmers and artisans in the mid-Missouri region. It has been open since 1980.
The kickoff event will also feature live music by Tex Carroll and free activities for children. The market will welcome vendors selling produce, meat, eggs, cheeses, honey, plants and artisan items.
The market is held in Columbia's Agriculture Park, located at 1769 W. Ash St.