The Columbia Farmers Market will mark the start of its 43rd season April 1 and will resume operating hours of 8 a.m. to noon that day, according to a news release.

To celebrate its return and Arbor Day, the market and other community partners will give away trees to guests from 8 a.m. until all the seedlings are gone. 

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

