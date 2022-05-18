The Columbia Farmers Market is opening a new market on Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. starting May 25.
The new market has paired with Columbia Parks and Recreation for a Food Truck Roundup on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. The market will also feature live music and children's activities.
The vendors will offer a variety of foods, produce, flowers and handmade items provided by farmers and artisans from the mid-Missouri community.
The Columbia Farmers Market is opening the Wednesday market amid record turnout in 2021. The market was voted the No. 1 farmers market nationwide by the American Farmland Trust.
The Columbia Farmers Market will still operate as normal on Saturdays until October 29, and the new market will close Wednesday, September 14.