The city of Columbia announced that Shane Creech will be the new director for the Columbia Public Works Department, according to a news release Monday. 

The city also appointed a new Information Technology Director and Deputy City Manager. The selected directors and deputy city manager will be sworn in at the Oct. 3 Columbia City Council meeting at 7 p.m.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City & County Government reporter, fall 2022. Studying written journalism Reach me at rickyschodl@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you