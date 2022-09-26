The city of Columbia announced that Shane Creech will be the new director for the Columbia Public Works Department, according to a news release Monday.
The city also appointed a new Information Technology Director and Deputy City Manager. The selected directors and deputy city manager will be sworn in at the Oct. 3 Columbia City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
Creech took over as interim director of Public Works after Dave Nichols retired in October of last year. He was considered for the position along with two other candidates, Eric H. Stevens and Martin Gugel. The candidates recently talked with the public at a meet and greet on Sept. 15, which gave citizens the chance to share comments about the candidates. City Manger De’Carlon Seewood used a comment box where citizens could leave their thoughts on the three candidates, which he used in consideration for the position.
Creech has 18 years of experience in public engineering, along with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in civil and environmental engineering from MU.
The current interim Deputy City Manager Mike Griggs will be the new deputy city manager. He served in the temporary role since April, according to the release. He has worked for the city for a total of 36 years and served as the parks and recreation director since 2013. He graduated from Hickman High School and went on to get both his bachelors and masters degrees from MU.
Mark Neckerman, who has been the acting information technology director, has been selected to be the city's official information technology director. Neckerman has a long tenure with the city, having worked in the Columbia Information Technology Department for the last 25 years, most recently as the Assistant IT Director since 2013. He graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in electronics technology.