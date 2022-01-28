Columbia Fire Department Chief Andy Woody is leaving the department for a job at Southern Arkansas University Tech.
Woody will be the new director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy, according to a news release from Southern Arkansas University Tech.
The release did not say when Woody would start.
Woody has served as Columbia's fire chief since 2020 and was fire chief in Searcy, Arkansas, prior to joining the Columbia department. According to previous Missourian reporting, he was also an adjunct instructor with the MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute.