On Wednesday, the Columbia Fire Department announced the promotions of six officers. Three were promoted to the position of fire captain and three to fire engineer.
“It’s a competitive process,” Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said. “They compete for positions based on their board history, a written test and a practical evaluation where they’re given a hands-on scenario based on the job.”
According to Fraizer, there were more than 10 officers who applied for the position of fire captain and more than 20 officers for the position of fire engineer.
David Haney, Kyle Conrow and Tommy Goran are the newly inducted fire captains at the Fire Department. They were fire engineers before being promoted.
Fire captains are company officers who take on daily operations such as overseeing the Fire Department and taking primary command at an emergency until the fire chief arrives. Fire captains must be knowledgeable about all ranks of the Fire Department.
Bobby Richerson, Zach Privette and Jordan Cranmer have been promoted to fire engineers. Each was a firefighter prior to the promotion.
Fire engineers are responsible for transporting firefighters to the scene of an emergency. Engineers also make sure firetrucks are in good condition to drive, which includes checking the gas in the tank and ensuring that each truck’s tools are maintained and safe to use.
Fire Captains Jesse Cash, Jeff Coffmann and Tracy Gray will take on the newly implemented position of safety captains. These positions were recently created to lead the Fire Department’s new safety division.
“(The training division’s) primary responsibilities is training personnel on their shift and then serving as incident safety officers on all emergency calls,” Fraizer said.
The officers will begin their new positions Sunday, June 27.