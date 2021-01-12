The Columbia Fire Department wants to know what it's doing well and what it could do better.
A citizen survey was created to get community feedback on the department. The online survey will be open until March 1, according to a news release, and takes about two minutes to complete.
Participants are asked to rank offered services such as fire suppression, fire prevention and technical rescue among others. There is also a response section that allows for comments on any weaknesses the department might not know about.
The survey states that public input is needed to complete the fire department's strategic plan.
"Once completed, the Strategic Plan will serve as a guide for continuous improvement over then next three to five years, which will include goals and objectives," the survey states.