Accelerant detection dog Izzo died following a sudden illness, according to a Columbia Fire Department news release.
"Izzo was part of the family from day one," said Battalion Chief Jim Pasley, "we had scheduled a vacation and he came to Florida with us the next day."
Izzo, the golden retriever and black Labrador mix, was originally trained to be a service dog for people who are blind. However, his urge to search led him to a life of serving the Fire Department. Izzo joined the Fire Marshal's Division in April 2017, according to previous Missourian reporting. Pasley was Izzo's handler and constant companion.
Izzo was trained to detect gasoline, lighter fluid, kerosene and other accelerants through the State Farm Arson Dog Program and Maine Specialty Dogs, according to the news release.