Jim Pasley and Izzo train

Fire Marshal, Battalion Chief Jim Pasley, left, and Izzo, the fire department's accelerant detection K9, train. Izzo died after sudden illness this week. 

Accelerant detection dog Izzo died following a sudden illness, according to a Columbia Fire Department news release.

"Izzo was part of the family from day one," said Battalion Chief Jim Pasley, "we had scheduled a vacation and he came to Florida with us the next day."

Izzo, the golden retriever and black Labrador mix, was originally trained to be a service dog for people who are blind. However, his urge to search led him to a life of serving the Fire Department. Izzo joined the Fire Marshal's Division in April 2017, according to previous Missourian reporting. Pasley was Izzo's handler and constant companion.

Izzo was trained to detect gasoline, lighter fluid, kerosene and other accelerants through the State Farm Arson Dog Program and Maine Specialty Dogs, according to the news release.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life reporter, Summer 2021 Studying photojournalism Reach me at hmhntr@mail.missouri.edu

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, fall 2020. I am a graduate student studying magazine editing. Reach me at hgallant@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @GallantHannah.

Recommended for you