A Columbia Fire Department firefighter suffered second-degree burns fighting a residential structure fire early Saturday morning.
At approximately 1 a.m., firefighters arrived at the 100 block of Lindell Drive, finding a one-story residence on fire, according to a news release. Crews also found fires in vehicles parked in the driveway and the attached garage of the residence.
The release said one firefighter suffered second-degree burns as a result of high heat conditions while inside the residence battling the fire.
The firefighter was taken to the George D. Peak Memorial Burn and Wound Center at University Hospital for treatment and was later released.
Fire crews determined that the occupants of the home made it out safely but found two cats in the residence unresponsive during firefighting operations.
Crews were able to resuscitate one cat using CPR and oxygen therapy, but the other cat was pronounced deceased, according to the release.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.