Columbia firefighter Jeffery Heidenreich is excited about a new schedule the Columbia Fire Department will implement in February.
As it stands, firefighters work one day on/one day off twice, then work one day and have four days off. Under the new schedule, firefighters will work a 48-hour shift followed by four days off.
Heidenreich, who works at Fire Station 1 on Orr Street, said the switch will be good for him and his family. He has a wife and two kids at home and sometimes he only sees them a couple evenings during the week. The new schedule, he said, will allow him to spend more full weekends at home.
The new schedule has had support from firefighters in Columbia for around a decade, said T.J. O'Brien, president of the Local 1055 Chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters. He said other fire departments in the area have switched to the 48/96 schedule, and this helped encourage the Columbia Fire Department to adopt the new schedule.
One problem with the current schedule is the lack of time between shifts. O'Brien said this makes it difficult for firefighters to recover from busy days on the job, especially if their first shift is a tough one. The sleep deficit created on the first shift can follow them through their next two shifts, he said.
Kyle Mattingly, another Station 1 firefighter, said some lack of sleep is expected in his line of work, but he thinks the new schedule will be good.
At the Sept. 16 City Council meeting, Sixth Ward Councilwoman Betsy Peters worried whether it would be safe for firefighters to work 48 hours straight. She wondered whether they could work as effectively on the second day.
"We already watch for this type of stuff," O'Brien said at the meeting. "If someone is not fit for duty, it is to be reported to their division chief, which is in charge of the shift."
O'Brien also said the lack of time between shifts can make it difficult to maintain required staffing levels. The Fire Department has to have a minimum number of firefighters for every truck and rescue squad.
Sometimes the department lacks enough people because of injury or sickness, and firefighters have to pick up an extra shift to maintain staffing requirements. If the department doesn't get enough volunteers, some are required to stay. When that happens, firefighters could end up working three days in a row with only one day off before their next shift.
O'Brien said firefighters could still work three days in a row under the new schedule, but they would have more days off to recover from such a long shift, if it arises.
The new schedule will have a one-year trial period, during which the Fire Department will track things such as the use of sick leave and reports from division chiefs and battalion chiefs about the second 24-hour period of shifts.
After a year, the Fire Department will look at the data and make a recommendation to the city manager about a permanent work schedule.
Fire Chief Randy White said at the Sept. 16 council meeting that the shifts prove popular.
"The amount of departments that go away from it after one year because of issues is very, very, very small," he said. "Matter of fact, I haven't heard of anybody yet that has gone away from it once they went to it."
The council approved the new shifts as part of a larger collective bargaining agreement with the firefighters' union.