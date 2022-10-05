The union representing Columbia’s firefighters is complaining that their voice is not being heard in the selection of a new fire chief.

In a statement provided to the Missourian on Wednesday, Zachary Privette, president of the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, revealed the union is backing the candidacy of Brian Dunn, former chief of the San Angelo, Texas, fire department.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you