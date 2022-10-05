The union representing Columbia’s firefighters is complaining that their voice is not being heard in the selection of a new fire chief.
In a statement provided to the Missourian on Wednesday, Zachary Privette, president of the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, revealed the union is backing the candidacy of Brian Dunn, former chief of the San Angelo, Texas, fire department.
Privette wrote in the statement about a lack of communication from City Manager De’Carlon Seewood to the union concerning the selection process. He provided the Missourian with copies of some emails between Seewood and himself about the selection.
In one of those emails, Seewood — who could not be reached for comment by the Missourian on Wednesday — said, “I am committed to taking as much time as necessary to ensure a right fit for our community.”
The city held a meet-and-greet Aug. 22 between members of the public and the three finalists for the permanent position, which included Dunn, Acting Chief Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley, a former fire chief in Colorado.
According to the union’s statement, Seewood did not respond to the union’s Sept. 2 request for communication about the selection process. The statement adds that Seewood said in a conversation with Privette on Sept. 8 that the city was working through the hiring process and that an announcement could be expected within two weeks.
Privette wrote in an email to Seewood last Thursday that fire department staff were unsure if their voices were being heard and that the delay in communication caused added uncertainty and anxiety. Unlike other city departments, the Fire Department cannot run on autopilot and “relies heavily on the principle of unity of command,” the email reads.
“It is safe to assume we all agree that operational and departmental decisions that change rapidly based on the director at the helm in the moment will create a rather unstable environment for employees to work in,” Privette wrote in the email. “This has been the environment for the past four years seemingly for Columbia’s Fire Department.”
Columbia has had five different chiefs in the past four years, according to the union’s statement. The current search began in January, when former Fire Chief Andy Woody left for a job at Southern Arkansas University Tech, the Missourian previously reported. Interim Fire Chief Randy White retired Sept. 2, leading to the appointment of Farr as the city’s acting fire chief.
Support for recommending Dunn for the position was nearly unanimous among Columbia Fire Department staff, according to the union’s statement.
“This recommendation was based on qualifications, experience and background information gathered after the finalists were announced by the City Manager,” the statement reads. “It is the sole mission of our members to seek qualified and stable leadership for our members and for the citizens of Columbia in their next Fire Chief.”
Privette added in last week’s email to Seewood that Farr “is not the person for this job.” The emails cited his “lack of credentials, the lack of confidence from his colleagues, his lack of leadership and direction and his lack of experience.” The email also mentioned that Farr signed a Deferred Retirement Option Program agreement nearly four years ago that requires him to retire no longer than 60 months after the signing date.
Farr could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
“While comments provided by department employees is important, it is only one of many factors considered in making the final selection,” Seewood wrote in an email Friday to Privette. “To engage in a campaign in favor of or against a candidate for the position is highly inappropriate and will not be factored into the evaluation process.”
The city manager added in the email that he would not be engaging “in further discussion regarding the fire chief selection until I am prepared to make an official announcement.”
Seewood also wrote in the email that Farr has his full confidence and support “to lead the department until such time as a permanent chief is appointed.”
“It is my expectation that you will not undermine Chief Farr’s efforts to be successful,” Seewood wrote in the email.
Sydney Olsen, the city’s public information officer, wrote in an email to the Missourian on Wednesday that the city is currently in negotiations with a candidate. Under the Missouri Sunshine Law, the hiring of personnel is a confidential matter and the records relating to such matters are closed, Olsen added.
“This process can take time while the candidate determines if this position is the right fit for them, and the timeline of any search is subject to change during the negotiation process,” Olsen said in the email.