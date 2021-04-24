Marie Pasley, a distinguished member of the Columbia Garden Club, was moved to tears Friday by the news that she had won statewide recognition in the garden club world.
The group was immersed in preparation for Saturday’s annual plant sale at Trinity Presbyterian when club president Betty Connelly asked everyone to pause their work and step into another room so she could address the club.
That’s when Marie Pasley’s frustration with the interruption of the important work of plant sale setup turned into tears. Connelly announced that Pasley had been selected to receive the state Award of Honor from the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri.
She is the second member of the Columbia Garden Club to be given the award in the club’s 102 years. The first, Carolyn Doyle, stepped away from the cheering crowd to hug Pasley and pass along the tiara she received in 2017 for the same honor.
“I won’t say too much,” Pasley said upon hearing the news. “I’ll start crying.”
The Award of Honor is the highest bestowed by the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri. According to the FGCM’s Garden Club Manual, it’s given to a member other than the president who has volunteered their efforts for a period of five or more years and made many contributions to the club and community in one or more areas of conservation, design, garden therapy, horticulture, landscape design, youth activities and all-around excellence. It’s usually presented at the annual state convention.
Pasley is a certified landscape design consultant for National Garden Club, a master gardener and a judge for garden club flower shows in addition to her responsibilities at the club, where she’s been a member since 1997.
“I can’t say I’m a master at anything, but I have a little information on a lot of things,” Pasley said.
Connelly praised Pasley’s reliability, involvement and special dedication to design, horticulture, landscape design and all-around excellence.
“When you want somebody to do something, she’s the one you’re going to call because she’s going to do it,” Connelly said, “and you can just depend on her.”
After Pasley received her certificate and flowers, members dispersed to eat green and white cupcakes topped with butterflies, dragonflies and gold flowers. Others, like Pasley, got back to work.
“An honor like this is wonderful for me, but it really is the whole club that does a lot of the work and deserves the honor also, so I’ll share it with them,” Pasley said.