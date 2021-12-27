The Village hosted its first Black Excellence Awards ceremony Sunday evening to celebrate the accomplishments of Black people in Columbia. Awards were accompanied by performances from local artists and musicians.
The event was organized by Joshua Williams,
Jaque Cox
, Mykene Powell
and Eric Cravens
,
. These four men are the leaders of The Village,
an organization with the mission to aid and assist Black people in the Columbia area.
Cox, Powell and Williams all said the event went well.
Around 150 people attended the ceremony, and more than 20 people took home awards.
“The positive response to the event was definitely what made me happy especially,” Powell said.
Williams brought the event idea to the group, and they were happy to help make it a reality, Powell said.
“We, The Village, organized this event to show our people, the Black people, that the hard work they do year in and year out gets noticed,” Williams said in a text. Cox said the organizers wanted to create a space where people could network and feel appreciated for their work.
“It’s important for the people to know they’re getting acknowledged,” Cox said.
Jerrica Key
, a nominee in the photography category, told KOMU she agreed. “It feels good. Being recognized is always a good thing, especially when you’re new to your craft,” Key told KOMU. The ceremony took place on the first day of Kwanzaa. Cox said a large reason they chose this day was to try and help “pull our people back” into the culture, customs and traditions the holiday represents.
The organizers also wanted to end the year on a positive note, Powell said.
“We just wanted to show the community that there are people of our skin tone and race that are also doing great things that need to be highlighted,” Powell said.
