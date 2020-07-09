Gyms were allowed to reopen May 4 in Missouri, and two months later, most facilities in Columbia have cautiously welcomed members back inside.
Southern Boone Area YMCA in Ashland reopened the first day access was allowed but with no group classes, no child care and limited use of cardio equipment in the beginning.
Wilson’s Fitness Centers reopened three of its four locations at the same time, with social distancing, occupancy limits and added cleaning rotations. The District’s Orr Street location is rebranding and will officially open Sept. 1.
MizzouRec won’t reopen until after the fall semester begins at MU, with some workout equipment off-limits, restrictions on the number of students allowed in the facility, a reduction in team sports and extra staff on the premises to enforce social distancing rules.
All gyms have measures in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Some are requiring masks and putting a limit on workout time. Others are requiring guests to wash up before they use any equipment. Many fitness centers are limiting access to other amenities, such as pools, saunas and fitness equipment.
Planet Fitness implemented its “Clean Thumb” procedures and policies when it reopened June 15. Like nearly every business that has reopened, its two locations, on West Broadway and East Nifong Boulevard, enforce social distancing and conduct frequent, thorough cleaning of equipment.
“We are thrilled to welcome our members back,” Becky Zirlen, public relations manager for Planet Fitness, said in an email. “We are following all local guidelines upon reopening.”
Staff members are required to wear masks and also are given daily temperature checks when they arrive. Cleaning stations are placed around the gym.
For members, touchless check-in has been introduced, and they are encouraged to be what Planet Fitness calls “cleansiderate,” where they wash their hands for 20 seconds before using equipment, disinfect equipment before and after using it and stay home if not feeling well.
Members are not, however, required to wear masks while working out.
At Wilson’s Fitness Centers, Marketing Director Ashten Robinson said members should have their workout gear on when they arrive in order to limit locker room interactions. They are also asked to wash their hands before and after they work out and use keytags for check-in to restrict interaction with staff.
Every other cardio station is closed for social distancing purposes, and members are asked to stay home if they do not feel well. All centers are following the occupancy guidelines set by the city of Columbia, Robinson said.
At the Forum location, the six-lane lap pool is capped at 25 people and the whirlpool is limited to just two people, as is the dry sauna. The steam room is currently closed.
Other centers have cut back the amount of time members are allowed to work out. The fitness center at The Links at Columbia apartment complex has set an exercise limit of 45 minutes, and only six members can use the equipment at one time. Everyone must wear a mask, and every other treadmill has been turned off for social distancing.
CrossFit gyms are also taking serious precautions. CrossFit COMO on South Providence Road has tightened class size from 30 to 12 after it opened May 4.
Owner Michael Wuest said reducing the class size allows members to have a 12-by-12-foot section of space to themselves for social distancing.
“We’ve been doing more outside workouts so that people are getting outside more,” Wuest said. “Based on research we did, if you are in a small space for about 15 minutes, it increases your likelihood of contracting COVID. So, we decided to go outside.”
Other measures include having social distancing markers on the floor, keeping the doors open to let fresh air circulate and providing hand sanitizer and an expanded towel supply.
“We run through all the towels in about a day and a half,” Wuest said. “We used to do laundry only once a week, but now, we are having to do it four times a week.”
In the last two months, members have slowly started to trickle back in, Wuest said. The gym has lost some but also attracted new ones.
“It’s been great having new faces, new people to interact with at the gym, letting them know about our situation and how we can do the best job we can with the resources we have.”