At 71 degrees on Monday, Columbia's temperature surpassed the record high for Feb. 3.
Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis, confirmed the new record in a phone call. The previous record was 70 degrees in 1962.
But Gosselin said to expect "a whole lot of change" in the coming days.
A winter storm is supposed to move in starting Tuesday afternoon and night, bringing a light dusting of snow and a light glaze of ice. On Wednesday, Gosselin said to expect 4 to 5 inches of snow.
In downtown Columbia, people enjoyed the warmth while it lasted.
Kristi Phillippe and Treasa Horstman spent their lunch break walking the MKT Trail.
"I wish it (warm weather) would stay," Phillippe said. "If we didn't know that snow was coming tomorrow, it might be better."
Elysia Vetter, a cashier at May Contain Nuts, stood at the door watching traffic. She said the weather was good for business because it drove people outside. Although the store was empty at the moment, she expected business to pick up soon.
"There's more activity, so there are people walking past the store more right now," she said.
Jake Bailey and Alli Flakne spent their warm day at Uprise Bakery, eating sandwiches. Flakne said they came there for the outdoor seating. They said the forecasted snow Wednesday was disappointing but typical.
"It's Missouri, so I can't say I'm too surprised," Flakne said.