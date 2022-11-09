Temperatures in Columbia reached into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon, breaking the record high of 78 degrees set in 1999.

It is the third National Weather Service record set already this month. On Nov. 1, a new high minimum temperature of 41 degrees was recorded, and a record high of 81 degrees was recorded Nov. 4.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at ptf7q@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-639-5517

