Temperatures in Columbia reached into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon, breaking the record high of 78 degrees set in 1999.
It is the third National Weather Service record set already this month. On Nov. 1, a new high minimum temperature of 41 degrees was recorded, and a record high of 81 degrees was recorded Nov. 4.
The high temperatures are uncommon for the area in November and are above normal conditions for this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Surrounding areas are also expected to have similar weather conditions.
Melissa Byrd, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said the rise in temperature is due to high pressure across the region.
"There is a strong ridge of high pressure across the region," Byrd said. "Southerly winds moving in, bringing in a lot of warmer air, and this is the head of a strong cold front that's going to move in on Thursday evening."
However, this warm weather won't last. Well below normal temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.