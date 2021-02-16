Temperatures dipped to minus 8 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday morning in Columbia, and, according to a tweet from Boone County officials, the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport was closed at around 10 a.m. after two crashes.
Authorities opened the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 within half an hour, but both cold temperatures and slippery roads will persist for the rest of the week.
The minus 8-degree low was a record for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The previous low temperature of minus 7 was set in 1958.
The National Weather Service of St. Louis issued a hazardous weather advisory for Boone County and several other affected areas in the state.
The advisory forecast snow late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Apart from slippery roads and possible commute blockages, residents are cautioned to beware of wind chills and avoid skin exposure.
Ameren is advising its customers to limit energy consumption in light of the overall increase in demand. Customers are advised to set their thermostats to 68 or lower, turn them down at night and avoid using nonessential and large appliances.
“Conserving energy will not only help others across the region, it will also help customers save money,” said Mark Birk, senior vice president for customer and power operations for Ameren Missouri in Tuesday’s news release.
The record-breaking low temperatures and snowfall prompted Columbia Public Schools to cancel classes and MU to operate remotely Tuesday. But the frigid weather did not completely dishearten the residents of Columbia. Stephens Lake Park is now open for ice skating. Enthusiasts are also welcome in Cosmo-Bethel Park for ice fishing.
The city of Columbia advises park users to remain cautious, stay away from cracks or slush areas, not leave children unattended and finish their activities before dark.
More snow is forecast during the week, but the cold will subside by Saturday when the temperature is expected to go above the freezing point and reach 37 degrees.
Meanwhile, the city of Columbia will extend the temporary overnight warming center through Thursday at Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. 10th St.
Warming center locations include:
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department at 1005 W. Worley St.
Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut St.
- Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) at 1701 W. Ash St. Additional information can be found at the
Official shelters include:
New Life Evangelistic Center (for men), 901 Wilkes Blvd.
Rainbow House (for children/youth) 1611 Towne Drive
- Salvation Army Harbor House 602 N. Ann St.
- True North (for domestic violence)
Welcome Home (for veterans) 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
Room at the Inn, Unitarian Universalist Church, 2615 Shepard Blvd.; 7 p.m.-7 a.m.