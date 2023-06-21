 Skip to main content
Columbia holds second Make Music Day, over 10 musicians perform

Right after Lucy Goldberg stepped off stage of The Listening Room at Compass Inc., a nonprofit music center in Columbia, Wednesday afternoon, she was embraced by friends and family.

Goldberg strummed her guitar, blending indie and folk melodies, as she sang a few original songs. Audience members swayed in their seats while she played.

Kahlor Johnston, 7, watches a performance at the Make Music celebration

Kahlor Johnston, 7, watches a performance at the Make Music celebration on Wednesday in Columbia. Johnston and her younger brother Archer, 4, attended the event with their grandmother.
Olyssa Herico, 12, performs at the Make Music celebration

Olyssa Herico, 12, performs at the Make Music celebration on Wednesday in Columbia. Herico’s father, Liam Herico, helped his daughter set up and break down the equipment for her performance. He said, “For me, it’s tiring but fulfilling."
Olyssa Herico, 12, performs at the Make Music celebration

Olyssa Herico, 12, performs at the Make Music celebration on Wednesday in Columbia. Make Music Columbia is an annual event celebrating the summer solstice.

