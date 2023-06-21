Columbia holds second Make Music Day, over 10 musicians perform

Olyssa Herico, 12, performs at the Make Music celebration on Wednesday in Columbia. Herico’s father, Liam Herico, helped his daughter set up and break down the equipment for her performance. He said, “For me, it’s tiring but fulfilling."
Over 10 performers ranging from professionals to people with no prior music experience played in various locations across town.
Goldberg started the show by performing on her own. She said her music is mostly inspired by her feelings.
“It’s a good release for me,” she said. “Writing about what I feel and having an outlet helps a lot.”
She was then joined by Violet Vonder Haar, who taught her how to play guitar, and Faye Boland. The trio covered songs from popular indie rock group Boygenius, made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.
They performed in matching white button-up shirts and black ties, replicating the band’s infamous look. Vonder Haar said they were “Boygenius-ish.” The trio jokingly assigned themselves as a member of the group; Vonder Haar as Bridgers, Goldberg as Dacus and Boland as Baker.
After the show, Goldberg said she was glad to perform, see her friends and make music.
In the evening, Olyssa Herico, a 12-year-old singer-songwriter, performed to a small crowd outside Columbia Mall. Children danced along to Herico’s music as she switched from guitar to keyboard.
Herico said her sound is a mix of older and newer generations. She said an artist she gets her musical inspiration from is pop singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.
Herico said this day inspired her to grow more as an artist.
“I see a lot of people just watching the performance and it builds up more confidence to have more concerts,” she said.