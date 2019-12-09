Four calling birds? Check. Three French hens? Check. Two turtle doves? Check. A partridge in a pear tree? Still looking.
Columbia residents will be able to assist in the National Audubon Society's 120th Annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday.
The Christmas Bird Count is a yearly "bird census" during which thousands of volunteers in the U.S., Canada and other countries in the Western Hemisphere count birds in specific locations over 24-hour periods, according to a Missouri Department of Conservation news release. The count will run Dec. 14-Jan. 5. with about 30 counts taking place in Missouri according to the Audubon website.
Each individual count is led by a compiler who organizes volunteers and submits the group's official count. The group is assigned a 15-mile-wide circle where they can look and listen for the birds, according to the Audubon website.
Local compiler Laura Hillman said she has been organizing the Columbia count for about 13 years, but Columbia has been hosting a count for more than 35 years.
Each year she coordinates on average 50 volunteers divided into 13 groups of varying sizes. The groups spread out across the Columbia count's designated circle.
"The count would be fun even if you were the only group doing it," Hillman said. "But, it's a lot more fun when you know that you have lots of other people out there."
Hillman said the groups look for birds throughout the Christmas count day, beginning as early as 3 a.m. and wrapping up as late as 5 p.m. She said the groups often meet around 7 a.m. because that is the best time to bird count. Depending on the area the counters are surveying they travel by either foot or car.
The group then compiles their final count to send out for the official bird census at a chili supper Hillman organizes.
Hillman said the goal of the group isn't to count the most birds but find the most species and to look for how the prominence of the species varies. She said the group will count, on average, about 90 species each year — from owls to geese to sparrows.
"It changes," she said. "Often it's something unique to your area, sometimes it's something that's happening everywhere."
Those interested in volunteering should contact Hillman at hillmanl@health.missouri.edu.
MDC State Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick offered the following tips to volunteers in the MDC release:
- If you’ve never participated in a count, tell the organizer so they can place you with experienced birders.
- Share your level of birding knowledge when you contact the count organizer so they can make sure you’re with a team with the experience to properly identify birds seen or heard.
- Dress warmly. Most counts will be held regardless of weather unless inclement weather is dangerous.
- Bring snacks and beverages to stay fueled for a long day.
Hillman said birding is a fun excuse to go out into nature. She doesn't go anywhere without her binoculars, not even to the grocery store.
"They're fun to see," she said, looking out at her bird feeder. "You get to know the birds. I know when there's a particular woodpecker out there ... they're beautiful and they have personalities."
