The Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners announced the appointment of Randy Cole as the new CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority on Monday.
Cole, who received a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's in public administration from MU, has served as the housing programs manager for the City of Columbia since 2011.
In the news release, Cole said he is excited for the new role, beginning May 3.
"I look forward to continuing strong partnerships with the City of Columbia and other local partners to further affordable housing in our community," he said.
The CHA provides rent subsidies to low-income families, seniors and persons with disabilities, according to the news release. CHA also owns and operates 751 units of affordable housing and provides 1,180 housing vouchers through the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. It represents approximately 9% of Columbia's rental market.
"We are so pleased that Randy has accepted our offer," said Bob Hutton, chair of the Board of Commissioners, in the news release. "We conducted an extensive search and found the perfect candidate in Columbia ready to hit the ground running. This is very fortuitous for CHA and the residents of public housing.”