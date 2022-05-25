The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) said Wednesday that it has received a $464,593 federal funding award to help house the homeless in the city, according to a news release Wednesday.
The original source of the grant is the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. These specific funds flow through the state of Missouri to CHA.
The so-called Continuum of Care Program is designed to:
- Promote community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness
- Quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families
- Promote access to and use of mainstream programs by homeless individuals and families
- Optimize self-sufficiency among those experiencing homelessness
The funding award aligns with the CHA's current 5-year Strategic Plan that include the goal of "expanding the continuum of affordable housing services and partnerships with local organizations," according to the release.
The CHA estimates the funding will impact over 60 homeless individuals and their families this year.
"The average housing payment is around $600 per month ... it's a one year program so about $7,200 times 60 equals about what the grant is," Randy Cole, CEO of the housing authority, said in an interview. "There is some additional administrative costs in their as well."
One of the main goals of the housing authority is expanding partnerships throughout the community for increasing housing services and housing provided to the participants of the program, according to the release.
"This grant specifically will help us partner with our local homeless service providers to identify homeless individuals and families to get connected with the Columbia Housing Authority," Cole said.
The funding will be used in partnership with local homeless service provider agencies to provide permanent housing with supportive services to homeless individuals and families, he said.
As part of the grant CHA is required to take referrals from local homeless service providers. Agencies like Voluntary Action Center, Love Columbia, Burrell Behavioral Health, and Phoenix Programs all do case management for homeless individuals.
"We are required to take referrals from them for housing. The program is intended to have people come into our program where we're going to match them up with housing and also have services paired up with them, so that when they get into housing they have regular ongoing social services still connected to them stabilize and become more independent," Cole said.
The CHA is looking forward to working with local homeless service providers to continue its efforts providing housing and supportive services to local homeless individuals and families, according to the release.
"Our overall strategy is to be a good community partner and our community's leading housing provider," Cole said.