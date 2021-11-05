CEO of Columbia Housing Authority, Randy Cole, said he is looking forward to trying new strategies to address homelessness and housing insecurity on the local level at a Muleskinners Democratic Party meeting Friday.
Cole is relatively new to the position. He officially began working for CHA last May after a decade serving as the housing programs manager for the city of Columbia.
Last week, Cole joined a group of local citizens who visited the housing authority in Athens, Georgia. He praised its "creative strategies," which he hopes to bring to Columbia.
The housing authority in Athens focused on renovating public housing to meet the standards of market-rate housing. This included additions of a fitness center and a movie theater.
"Public housing authorities have very distinct powers that are really tools and resources for our community," Cole said.
In a presentation to the Muleskinners on Friday, Cole described his vision for affordable housing. He stressed the importance of lifting blame from people who have been unhoused.
Before Cole entered office, CHA placed people lower on the waitlist if they were unemployed. This issue grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which many lost employment.
"Housing is that first thing that provides stability in people's lives," Cole said.