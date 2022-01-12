The City of Columbia’s request for proposals for comprehensive homeless services planning closed Friday with submissions from the Columbia Housing Authority, Unipak Corporation and Rightway.
Submissions must include plans for a low-barrier emergency shelter, drop-in day center, meal service or soup kitchen, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and supportive services such as case management. The city has allocated $75,000 for planning.
The Housing Authority submitted a proposal as the lead agency in a collaboration with social service agencies Voluntary Action Center and Love Columbia, winter shelter Room at the Inn, Turning Point Day Center and Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen. The group came together to plan the proposal when the city posted the request in November.
Unipak and Rightway could not be reached for comment.
A CHA memo describes plans to direct $15,000 to administrative planning and $60,000 for costs “including engineering, architectural and other contractual services and professional fees.”
As the lead applicant for the coalition, the Housing Authority will have a full-time staff member leading the planning with years of experience overseeing CHA’s renovations, as well as CEO Randy Cole.
The planning process will involve community engagement events with other service providers, such as Phoenix Programs and Burrell Behavioral Health, and homeless individuals, Cole said. He added that other groups may join the coalition.
“That tent will probably broaden even further as we go through a planning process,” Cole said. “There’ll be additional organizations that work within our continuum of care.”
The Voluntary Action Center has been planning a shelter known as the Opportunity Campus in collaboration with Room at the Inn, Turning Point, Loaves and Fishes, as well as Missouri Faith Voices since January 2020, VAC Executive Director Ed Stansberry said.
VAC saw the request for proposals as having three prongs, Stansberry said. “There was a homeless shelter piece, there was a transitional housing piece, and there was an affordable housing piece.”
“We realized that the Housing Authority is positioned well to address the affordable housing portion of it, and Love Columbia is positioned well to address the transitional housing portion of it.”
Cole said CHA’s role would emulate its role in a veterans’ campus with Welcome Home and the Truman VA, where the Housing Authority provides transitional and permanent supportive housing to accompany the emergency and transitional shelter.
“We’re kind of trying to take elements of that and serve the general population rather than only veterans,” he said.
CHA brings institutional knowledge and resources necessary for a development of this size, Cole said.
“We can go beyond talking about what we want in a project,” he said. “But then also go through the ongoing operational costs, the capital costs, how much additional grant resources we might need, how much staffing we need — to the real nitty-gritty portions of the planning process. You know, where we haven’t been yet in terms of planning a homeless center.”
Proposal submissions will not be open to the public until the city closes a contract.