Recently, most industries are experiencing economic uncertainties due to COVID-19. The housing market in Columbia is one of the industries affected.

Despite a sizable decline in sales — 21% — during May, houses currently under contract surged 26%, according to the Columbia Board of Realtors statistics. The numbers indicate a rebound in sales in the upcoming months, according to a news release from the Realtors. 

That's good news after both April and May saw a struggling home sales market.

However, even with this uptick in pending sales, the spring market has been restricted by the lack of inventory. The number of months of inventory for May was 1.72, which is 18% lower than last year, according to the release. 

Residential building permits have also fallen back to earth, decreasing by 23% last month after the astounding increase of 26% during April, the statistics show. 

Overall, the housing market remains stable, mostly because of the stay-at-home orders in Boone County being relaxed. Showings have increased by 8% over the last year, the Realtors said. 

While things remain unsure right now, there is optimism that the housing market can return to normal in the future.

For more information, please visit the Columbia Board of Realtors website here.

