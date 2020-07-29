The number of people in Boone County who have filled out and returned the 2020 census is lagging behind the 2010 response rate.
County officials have reported what the census calls a "self-response rate" of 65.4% Tuesday, according to United States Census 2020. Back in 2010, the response rate in Boone County was 70% prior to the start of census-takers' door-to-door efforts, said Marilyn Sanders, the regional director of the Chicago Regional Census Center.
In Columbia, the self-response rate of 2010 census was slightly higher at 71.9% before census-takers began their work, Sanders said. So far in Columbia, only 63.2% of the population has filled out and returned the census form, according to Census 2020. The downtown area reported the lowest response rate of 23.8%.
The census number is one of the essential determinants of federal funding.
“So many resources are based on the census data that over $675 billion is distributed annually in funding to our communities,” Sanders said.
In Missouri, for each person not counted, the state will lose an estimated $1,300 in federal funding per year, according to previous reporting.
It’s not a problem unique to Boone County.
In Missouri, the response rate was 74% in 2010 before census-takers followed up, Sanders said. Statewide, the average response rate is only 62.8%, according to Census 2020.
The national response rate so far is 62.6%, according to Census 2020. At this point in the 2010 census, it was 74%, Sanders said.
The pandemic is part of the reason, she said. It has delayed some field operations like community outreach involving local groups that would have partnered with the census office to get the community engaged.
Students returning to their hometowns due to the pandemic has also had an impact.
Sara Humm, a community relationship specialist for the Columbia City Manager’s office, expressed concerns recently that college students might be undercounted.
Since July 1, census-takers have begun working with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons, and other facilities where large groups of people live in to ensure that everyone is counted, according to 2020 Census.
Sanders said that the census office has been working closely with universities' housing offices to attempt to gather census data on students.
“We’re working through the administrators at the universities to collect the data on the university-owned housing, where students lived on April 1 of 2020,” Sanders said.
The census office also works with universities to obtain records of students living at non-university owned housing, when available.
“And for those students, for example, that lived in a rented facility, they probably would have received a questionnaire at that particular unit prior to them leaving because we mailed out questionnaires on March 12,” Sanders said.
The census office has been holding virtual events, increasing its presence on social media and in advertisements.
The Kansas City-area census office has already deployed census-takers to knock on doors, reaching out to those who have not filled out the census forms in Boone County, Sanders said.
Starting August 11, the census-takers will be everywhere in Missouri doing the non-response follow-up, Sanders said. They are now being trained and prepared with personal protective equipment.
Census-takers are required to wear a valid government ID bearing their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date, according to the release.
Residents can call (312) 579-1500 to speak with a U.S. Census Bureau representative if they have concerns about the identity of someone at their door, according to the release.
You can respond to the 2020 census online at my2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020, or by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire you received in the spring. Residents can also call the numbers listed in the website of 2020 Census to respond in another language.
“We want to emphasize that everybody in the household counts,” Sanders said. “You can help your community by getting counted in the census.”