Educator Josh Ray's favorite day of the year is not his birthday, Christmas or even MU's Homecoming parade. In his new song "Trash Bag Voucher Day!," he says receiving trash bag vouchers is his day of choice because it makes him feel the most alive.
The song celebrating the biannual occurrence was released Monday. This week, Columbia residents are receiving their city-provided trash and recycling bag vouchers in the mail.
"The goal is that every Trash Bag Voucher Day, people remember that song and play it on an infinite loop," Ray joked.
Ray is the media specialist at Benton STEM Elementary, so he runs the school library and integrates technology into lessons. In his free time, he writes and records lighthearted songs.
Ray has thought about making a children's music album with his wife, so channeling his excitement about trash bag vouchers into a song was a perfect opportunity.
While "Trash Bag Voucher Day!" is a pop rock song, Ray's work jumps across genres. He showed off his range with "Let's Read," a rap song that promotes literacy.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he produced the video for "Let's Read" as a way to connect with students during virtual learning.
"Classes still play it regularly because it's requested a lot," Ray said. "You can tell which ones really listen to it because they've got their own little moves to it, and they lip sync along."
"Trash Bag Voucher Day!" was made in good fun to celebrate the secular holiday, but it also serves as a timely reminder for residents to check their mailboxes for vouchers.
The voucher packets are mailed to households twice a year, and the vouchers are good for two rolls of 26 black trash bags and one roll of 18 blue recycling bags.
The vouchers can be redeemed at Gerbes Super Markets, Hy-Vee, Menards, Moser’s Foods, Schnucks, EatWell and the utility customer service office in the Daniel Boone City Building.
According to a news release from the utility department, residents should contact WasteZero at 800-866-3954 or customerservice@wastezero.com if they do not receive their bag vouchers by June 20.