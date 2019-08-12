A new business could open in the former Sears store’s location in the Columbia Mall if the Planning and Zoning Commission approves a request for the space to be legally separated from the mall and sold.
Mall General Manager Rusty Strodtman said a specific retailer wants to buy the 85,000-square-foot space, which the mall owns.
Strodtman said some businesses like to lease their space in the mall, while others prefer to buy it.
Strodtman would not identify who the retailer is. When asked how much the mall will get for the space, he would only say “a lot.”
City planning staff will have a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about the mall’s request to split off the Sears space and establish it as a separate lot. The request comes from Cochran Engineering on behalf of the mall, Dillard’s Inc., J.C. Penney Properties Inc. and Dayton-Hudson Corp. The new lot would comprise 6.33 acres.
Sears closed its Columbia Mall store — which sold appliances, tools, clothing and outdoor and recreational gear — in July 2018.