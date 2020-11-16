Columbia Mall will be holding a winter coat drive in partnership with The Salvation Army Harbor House.
There will be a collection bin in Center Court in the mall near Kay Jewelers from Nov. 20 to Dec. 11. The mall is located at 2300 Bernadette Drive.
Through the Warm for the Winter Coat Drive takes place at Brookfield Properties shopping centers across the country.
The mall is asking for donations of new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves to be distributed to “those in need in the Columbia community,” according to a news release from Columbia Mall Retail.